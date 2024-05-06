Hybrid LC-MS/MS Technology Becoming the New Norm in the Bioanalysis of Antibody-Drug Conjugates -- Examples and Case Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Depending on the type of conjugation and linker used (site-specific vs Cys or Lys conjugation and cleavable vs non-cleavable) and what reagents are available, hybrid LC-MS/MS offers several strategies or advantages to monitor the various constituent parts of antibody-drug conjugates. Post this

More recently, a trend of performing all analyses on LC-MS/MS has been observed. Hybrid LC-MS/MS can easily be used to monitor both the total antibody as well as the antibody-drug conjugates. Depending on the type of conjugation and linker used (site-specific vs Cys or Lys conjugation and cleavable vs non-cleavable) and what reagents are available, hybrid LC-MS/MS offers several strategies or advantages to monitor the various constituent parts of antibody-drug conjugates.

This also gives scientists flexibility for the quantitation of antibody-drug conjugates. In many cases, ligand binding or hybrid LC-MS/MS can be applicable. However, poor reagents or limited availability of reagents can limit the immediate application of ligand binding. The ability to approach the analysis from different angles to gain multiple insights into the analyte can increasingly nudge the decision towards the use of LC-MS/MS.

In many preclinical cases, "generic" methods that make the method development and analysis much quicker and more cost-effective are used. At the very least, the availability of hybrid LC-MS/MS as an alternative technology greatly increases the chances of success in the bioanalysis of antibody-drug conjugates.

Hybrid LC-MS/MS is proving to be an increasingly valuable tool for delivering answers about complex analytes such as antibody-drug conjugates to enhance the drug development process. Register for this webinar today to get an overview of the bioanalysis of antibody-drug conjugates.

Join featured speaker Dawn Dufield, Scientific Officer, Mass Spectrometry, KCAS Bio, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Hybrid LC-MS/MS Technology Becoming the New Norm in the Bioanalysis of Antibody-Drug Conjugates – Examples and Case Studies.

