Hybrid Sat-Cell Connectivity a Dominant Theme Among MSUA Mobile Satellite Award Winners

This may be the year of the SpaceX IPO, but we'd also like to see it as the year of satellite appreciation. - Roger Lanctot, President, MSUA. Post this

The President's Award for Outstanding Innovation went to Mavenir for its AI-driven, cloud-native mobile solutions for terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. This fit well with the theme of sat-cell connectivity reflected in the 10 awards given by MSUA at the luncheon. The Chairman's Award for Environmental, Social, and Sustainability Impact was presented by MSUA Chair Rebecca Cowen-Hirsch, CEO and Founder of Resolute Strategies, to Pulsar Beyond for its Pulsar iO connectivity platform.

The winners of MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards 2026 were:

Company to Watch – Omnispace + Lynk Global: The soon to be merged organizations have positioned their service offering as the future of direct-to-device communications.

Aeronautical Mobility Innovation – Space42: The company won this category with its high altitude platform stations (HAPS) - large, solar-powered, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed to serve as a bridge between conventional UAVs and traditional satellites, offering long-duration, continuous flight capabilities without the need for complex launch operations.

Space Mobility Innovation – Integrasys: LEOREG transforms spectrum management from a passive, manual administrative task into an active, automated defense system, enabling the peaceful and sustainable coexistence of multi-orbit networks.

Land Mobility Innovation - Iridium: The Iridium Chat app optimizes the delivery of app-to-app messages, compressed image sharing and location updates between subscribers and their contacts when connected to an Iridium GO! exec, terrestrial Wi-Fi or cellular network.

Maritime Mobility Innovation - Viasat: NexusWave is a fully managed, multi-network bonded connectivity solution purpose-built for mission-critical maritime operations that redefines how vessels stay connected at sea.

Government Mobility Innovation - Missouri City, Texas: The non-terrestrial-network-Intelligent Transport System (NTNITS) solution is the first proven use of low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications to fully operate a modern signalized intersection, broadcast safety messages to vehicles, and deliver green-light priority to first responders and transit fleets.

IoT Mobility Innovation - Globalstar: The Globalstar RM200M integrates GNSS positioning, Bluetooth low energy, a 3-axis accelerometer, and an on-board application processor with "zero touch" provisioning.

Mobility User Experience - Skywave an Orbcomm Company: Skywave OGx delivers reliable industrial IoT NTN services by integrating satellite and cellular connectivity for IoT solution providers delivering Direct-to-Device (D2D) capabilities.

The distinguished judges panel reviewed nominations from around the globe to ultimately name the top submission for each award category.

The MSUA 2026 Satellite Mobile Innovations Awards Judges included:

Antonio Franchi, Head of 5G/6G NTN Programme Office, European Space Agency (ESA).

Silvano Payne, Founder & CEO, SatNews Publishers.

Chris Quilty, Founder, Quilty Space.

Randy Segal, Co-head of Space and Satellite Group, Partner Hogan Lovell

Zack Hester, Head of U.S. Office, Novaspace

Sponsors for the annual awards program included Delta Air Lines, Globalstar, Integrasys, Iridium, Kymeta Corporation, Mission Microwave, Omnispace + Lynk Global, and Pulsar Beyond. MSUA is currently offering special membership offers for 2026. To learn more and apply for MSUA membership, visit msua.org/join or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Roger Lanctot, Mobile Satellite Users Associatoin, 1 7038602005, [email protected], Mobile Satellite Users Associatoin

SOURCE Mobile Satellite Users Associatoin