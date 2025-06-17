HydroBlok™ Raises $6 Million in Extended Series A Funding Led by Andina Capital Partners and Pier 88 Investment Partners

"We are thrilled to partner with experienced funding groups like Pier 88 and Andina Capital Partners," said Colin House. "Their strategic insight and deep market knowledge will be invaluable as we scale to meet accelerating demand." Post this

Based on early market feedback and internal tests, HydroBlok™ has demonstrated the ability to reduce material and labor costs by up to 30% and accelerate build times by as much as 50%, primarily by eliminating redundant layers and supplemental insulation—capabilities already built into every HydroBlok board.

"In all my years in business, I've never witnessed a response quite like this. Seeing builders light up when they grasp the time and cost savings of HydroBlok One is incredibly rewarding. The rapid traction and growing momentum confirm just how disruptive this innovation truly is." Colin House, CEO & Co-Founder, HydroBlok

"The Pier 88 team is excited about the compelling growth opportunities we see in HydroBlok's™ next generation building products," says Mitch McCullough, President and GP of Pier 88 Investment Ventures. "HydroBlok's™ technology lead and seasoned executive team position the company to truly revolutionize the construction industry."

ABOUT HYDROBLOK

HydroBlok™ is disrupting construction with a lightweight, 100% waterproof, mold-proof composite board engineered to replace antiquated building materials with a single, easy-to-install solution. Trusted by premier hospitality brands like Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and Ritz-Carlton, HydroBlok has achieved over 100,000 flawless installations. Building on this proven track record, HydroBlok is now expanding into exterior sheathing, drywall, and stucco applications. Every HydroBlok™ innovation delivers unmatched durability, cuts labor costs, and provides superior thermal efficiency, setting a new industry standard.

For more information, visit www.hydroblok.com.

ABOUT ANDINA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Andina Capital Partners is a Lehi, Utah–based financial planning and wealth management firm offering both personal and family office services. With over 100 years of combined expertise in business planning, estate planning, risk management, and investment management, they provide a full-spectrum advisory experience tailored to high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners. The firm blends deep financial planning with active investment oversight, delivering customized strategies that align wealth growth with clients' broader life goals. Adopting a client-centered philosophy, Andina partners closely with each client—strategically guiding their financial journey across both short- and long-term objectives.

For more information, visit www.andinaadvisors.com.

ABOUT PIER 88 INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Pier 88 Ventures is part of Pier 88 Investment Partners, a San Francisco Bay Area based asset manager, was founded in 2013 and invests client capital in both public and private disruptive innovation companies. While opportunistic, Pier 88 Ventures focuses on tech and tech-enabled companies across the enterprise software, cyber security, healthcare, fintech and property tech sectors. Pier 88 Ventures is led by a management team with over 100 years of collective investing experience and is recognized for its successful track records in both the public and private markets.

For more information, please visit www.pier88.com.

