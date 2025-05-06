Hydrogen Fitness Flexes Franchise FastLane's CarPool Program to Strengthen Franchise Growth

No. 1 Franchise Sales Organization in the U.S. Inducts Large-Scale Luxury Fitness Concept into its Franchise Development & Administrative Services Program

OMAHA, Neb., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franchise FastLane, the leading franchise acceleration and development company, has welcomed Hydrogen Fitness to its CarPool program.

With a mission to responsibly drive growth for emerging franchise brands, Franchise FastLane's CarPool program provides a proven blueprint for sustainable expansion—delivered through hands-on coaching and high-level training. Designed to support franchisors at their own pace, CarPool empowers brands to scale strategically and with confidence. Hydrogen Fitness, a premium, large-scale fitness concept, joins the program as it prepares to expand its state-of-the-art model through franchising.

Led by Andrew Pinon and Jon Gutwein and headquartered in Westchester County, New York, Hydrogen Fitness is a large-scale luxury, 24/7 fitness concept offering a full-body experience under one roof. With high-end amenities like infrared saunas, steam rooms, smoothie bars, recovery lounges, and elite personal training, Hydrogen Fitness blends advanced fitness with spa-level comfort. It delivers an elevated environment built around consistency and excellence. As a new member of the CarPool program, Hydrogen Fitness is set to scale with the hands-on guidance and proven expertise of Franchise FastLane.

"In learning more about Franchise FastLane and strategizing our approach to responsible franchise growth, it became clear that the CarPool program was the right next step for our brand," said Andrew Pinon, CEO of Hydrogen Fitness. "We've built something truly special with Hydrogen Fitness— our take on an elevated, full-body fitness experience — and now we're ready to bring that to more communities. The team at FastLane team brings the kind of expertise, organizational structure, and support that aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. With their guidance and the tools provided through the CarPool program, we are confident that we will be able to scale thoughtfully, find the right franchise partners, and stay true to what makes us stand out as a fitness franchise."

Founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, Franchise FastLane was created to help brands accelerate their growth after she experienced firsthand the challenges of franchise expansion while leading sales for a national nutrition brand. Over the last nine years, Franchise FastLane has evolved into a premier franchise acceleration organization, now supporting more than 23 brands in its FastLane program and over 13 brands in its CarPool program. Under the leadership of CEO Carey Gille and President/COO Tim Koch, the company goes beyond traditional franchise sales to drive responsible franchise expansion, offering territory checks, sales and operations support, experienced development coaching, and high-value group MasterClass and MasterMind programming. With each new partnership, brands aren't just growing — they're cruising and thriving in the FastLane.

"From the moment we connected with Andrew and the Hydrogen Fitness team, it was clear they've created something truly differentiated in the fitness space," said Tim Koch, President and COO of Franchise FastLane. "Their large-scale luxury model, focus on experience, and clear vision for growth make them an ideal fit for the CarPool program. We look to empower brands that have a strong business model and are ready to scale in their own way—and Hydrogen Fitness checks those boxes. We're excited to support a team that's raising the bar in the industry and help them grow with intention and impact."

Franchise FastLane's CarPool program offers emerging franchisors a proven, turnkey pathway to responsible growth. Designed for brands looking to scale at their own pace, CarPool provides best-in-class coaching, strategic guidance, and access to tools that help founders find and support the right franchisees. With a time-tested methodology and a focus on sustainable expansion, Franchise FastLane empowers franchisors to grow confidently while staying true to their brand vision. CarPool is built for those ready to accelerate—on their terms—with the backing of experienced franchise growth experts.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane, founded in 2017 and led by Carey Gille, provides franchise growth solutions and marketing services designed to help brands scale responsibly and efficiently. Offering services beyond sales, including operational support, territory checks, and workshops like MasterMind Classes, Franchise FastLane has helped dozens of brands responsibly accelerate growth in both its FastLane and CarPool programs. With a focus on tailored solutions and high-energy support, Franchise FastLane helps franchisors focus on their core business while driving franchise success.

About Hydrogen Fitness

Hydrogen Fitness, founded in 2020, is redefining the fitness experience with its luxury, high-performance facilities. As the only large-scale luxury fitness franchise, Hydrogen Fitness combines cutting-edge fitness technology with high-end amenities, offering members 24/7 access to state-of-the-art equipment, infrared saunas, steam rooms, recovery lounges, smoothie bars, spa services, and elite training—all under one roof. More than just a gym, Hydrogen Fitness is a full-body wellness destination designed to elevate fitness with sophistication. Hydrogen Fitness is committed to offering franchise opportunities that empower entrepreneurs to deliver unparalleled wellness experiences in their markets.

