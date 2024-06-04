Hydrolix Acknowledged in Digital Innovator 2024 Award by Intellyx

It's part of our mission to reduce the anxiety that comes with increasing volumes of data as companies scale, and we're grateful for the exposure this award offers so we can help even more enterprises manage their data cost-efficiently and securely. Post this

"Being recognized as an innovator in a sea of enterprise software solutions is a solid proof point around not only the maturity of our solution but also for the pressing need of what we've built," said Marty Kagan, co-founder and CEO at Hydrolix. "It's part of our mission to reduce the anxiety that comes with increasing volumes of data as companies scale, and we're grateful for the exposure this award offers so we can help even more enterprises manage their data cost-efficiently and securely."

Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace, identifying the trailblazing companies as recipients of the Intellyx Digital Innovator Award, putting a spotlight on vendors worth watching. The company recently closed a $35 million Series B round led by S3 Ventures. Prior investors such as Nava Ventures, Wing Ventures, AV8 Ventures and Oregon Venture Fund also participated in this round, which brings the company's total funding to date to $68 million. Hydrolix has recently hit its stride, doubling revenues in Q3 and Q4 in 2023 and growing another 75% in Q1 of 2024. Hydrolix also received a Data Breakthrough Award for "Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse Solution of the Year." Read more about the company's growth here: https://hydrolix.io/blog/building-for-global-scale/.

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of PR pitches each day from a wide range of technology vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, president of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms of the lot. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

Hydrolix is the only data lake platform transforming the economics of log data. With a unique combination of stream processing, decoupled storage, high-density compression and indexed search, Hydrolix's platform delivers real-time query performance at terabyte scale while dramatically reducing the cost to store and use log data. The platform powers data-intensive applications to elevate business intelligence, optimize operations, and drive growth. Companies worldwide deploy Hydrolix for a wide range of use cases, including security, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning, and regulatory compliance. Founded in 2018 and based in Portland, Ore., Hydrolix is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries. For more information, visit https://hydrolix.io.

