Hydrolix Closes $35M Series B Amid 10x Growth for Streaming Data Lake Offering

Hydrolix transforms the market by delivering powerful new capabilities at a drastically lower cost. With accelerating growth in channel and customer relationships across some of the largest enterprises, we're excited to invest in a product and team that is poised to lead a rapidly growing market. Post this

Hydrolix offers a streaming data lake built to power log-intensive applications. Hydrolix software combines real-time stream processing, low-latency indexed search, decoupled storage and high-density compression to create a high-performance, lower-cost data management platform designed to handle the hyper-growth industry demand for long-term data retention. All Hydrolix data is "hot," eliminating the need to manage multiple storage tiers. This approach allows Hydrolix to offer its customers real-time query performance at terabyte scale for a radically lower cost compared to other cloud data platforms.

Hydrolix software is applicable to a wide range of use cases that require both real-time analysis of high volume streaming logs and ad hoc analysis across years of raw data. Without Hydrolix, companies are forced to sample, summarize, or discard this data outright, severely limiting their ability to gain accurate insights and build more robust AI models. With Hydrolix, companies can make use of all their data, whether it is a few seconds or a few years old. Use cases include cybersecurity, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning and regulatory compliance. The company today has more than 80 customers, including many of the world's leading media, gaming and telecommunications brands.

Marty Kagan and Hasan Alayli, pioneers in observability for content delivery networks (CDNs), co-founded Hydrolix in 2018 after experiencing first hand the pains associated with ingesting, storing and searching billions of RUM and DNS records per day. Hydrolix was founded to transform the economics of log data and to relieve the stress and anxiety that often surrounds big data infrastructure.

"Hydrolix is disrupting the market in an era where companies have come to view their data as a vital asset they can no longer afford to discard because of cost. Whether they need deeper real-time insights or are building AI-enabled applications, companies need immediate access to all of their data without sinking the ship with exorbitant data storage costs," said Marty Kagan, co-founder and CEO of Hydrolix. "We have achieved the product-market fit that all start-ups aspire to and have entered a high-growth phase that will fuel product development, our sales engine and a forthcoming partner program that will be a bedrock for expansion. We couldn't be more excited about the bright future ahead for Hydrolix."

"As an operator and investor, I have experienced the challenge of exploding data volumes across multiple companies," said Aaron Perman, partner at S3 Ventures. "Hydrolix transforms the market by delivering powerful new capabilities at a drastically lower cost. With accelerating growth in channel and customer relationships across some of the largest enterprises, we're excited to invest in a product and team that is poised to lead a rapidly growing market."

About Hydrolix

Hydrolix is the only data lake platform transforming the economics of log data. With a unique combination of stream processing, decoupled storage, high-density compression and indexed search, Hydrolix's platform delivers real-time query performance at terabyte scale while dramatically reducing the cost to store and use log data. The platform powers data-intensive applications to elevate business intelligence, optimize operations, and drive growth. Companies worldwide deploy Hydrolix for a wide range of use cases, including security, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning, and regulatory compliance. Founded in 2018 and based in Portland, Ore., Hydrolix is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries. For more information, visit https://hydrolix.io.

About S3 Ventures

Founded in 2005, S3 Ventures leads Seed, Series A, and Series B venture capital investments in Business Technology, Digital Experience, and Healthcare Technology companies. Backed by a single limited partner — a highly philanthropic family with a multi-billion-dollar foundation — S3 Ventures empowers visionary founders with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies. Learn more about S3 Ventures at https://www.s3vc.com/.

Media Contact:

Cristin Connelly

Cathey.co for Hydrolix

[email protected]

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly, Hydrolix, +1 404-931-6752, [email protected], www.hydrolix.io

SOURCE Hydrolix