Hydrolix Launches Splunk Connector, Delivering 10x Savings on Storage Costs

Splunk users can enhance their deployments by ingesting log data into Hydrolix and querying it in Splunk, achieving per-GB costs that are 10x less than Splunk.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hydrolix, a streaming data lake company that is disrupting the economics of big data, has launched a connector that Splunk users can deploy to ingest data into Hydrolix while retaining query tooling in Splunk, achieving savings that demand attention while preserving existing pipelines and processes.