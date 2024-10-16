Hydrolix, Mux Team to Deliver Real-Time Observability from Origin to Edge for Live Event, Video Streaming

Now, through our partnership with Hydrolix, publishers can use Mux Data along with all the other observability data they need to maximize infrastructure performance, from content creation to delivery...every bit of data can be kept and queried for rapid response and deep insights. Post this

Hydrolix is partnering with Mux to extend video observability to the screen for streaming video providers.

The Hydrolix platform ingests, stores and queries terabytes of log data while providing cost-effective, long-term storage, and sub-second query latency on all of the data — whether it's a minute or a year old. This makes Hydrolix an ideal fit for origin-to-edge observability and content delivery network (CDN) monitoring, which typically generate large volumes of data.

Mux Data provides comprehensive metrics for a deep understanding of video quality of experience across applications available on all device platforms. With Mux, streaming companies can quickly detect and fix potential quality of experience issues like playback failures, long video startup time, rebuffering latency and video quality.

Combined, Hydrolix retains and analyzes data from Mux along with origin and edge services log data and presents critical insights in one dashboard so that on-demand streamers can immediately spot quality of experience issues throughout their content's digital journey.

The Mux integration is compatible with Cascade, Hydrolix's managed observability service for AWS; TrafficPeak, an Akamai Cloud observability solution powered by Hydrolix; and other solutions powered by the Hydrolix streaming data lake.

Combined, Hydrolix and Mux provide unique benefits that other platforms can't provide, including:

Next-level CDN monitoring — now with video analytics included

Real-time origin-to-edge observability including for major events generating millions of log lines per second

Long-term historical analytics for a deep understanding of user engagement and trends over time

Learn more about the Hydrolix and Mux partnership at our blog.

"Hydrolix has solved the problem of how to store and query all of your observability data in real time, at scale, and without breaking the bank," said Marty Kagan, co-founder and CEO of Hydrolix. "Mux has solved the problem of how to get comprehensive visibility into video players to see how users are engaging with their content. When you put these two incredible technologies together, you get something event and video streamers have never had before: affordable, real-time observability at scale from origin to edge in one dashboard."

"Mux is committed to helping publishers deliver content better by deeply understanding the viewer experience, and that's why our platform is the trusted infrastructure for the world's largest streaming events," said Jon Dahl, co-founder and CEO of Mux. "Now, through our partnership with Hydrolix, publishers can use Mux Data along with all the other observability data they need to maximize infrastructure performance, from content creation to delivery. Everything is in one place, and every bit of data can be kept and queried for rapid response and deep insights."

About Mux

Mux is video infrastructure for the internet, making it easy for development teams to build video into their products quickly, reliably, and at global scale. Thousands of companies, including Paramount, Patreon, HubSpot, Vimeo, and PBS, rely on Mux's APIs to deliver the highest-quality video experiences and get actionable data along the way. Founded in 2015 in San Francisco, Mux was built by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for video engineers (Demuxed). For more information, visit http://www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ.

About Hydrolix

Hydrolix is the only data lake platform transforming the economics of log data. With a unique combination of stream processing, decoupled storage, high-density compression and indexed search, Hydrolix's platform delivers real-time query performance at terabyte scale while dramatically reducing the cost to store and use log data. The platform powers data-intensive applications to elevate business intelligence, optimize operations and drive growth. Companies worldwide deploy Hydrolix for a wide range of use cases, including security, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning, and regulatory compliance. Founded in 2018 and based in Portland, Ore., Hydrolix is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries. For more information, visit https://hydrolix.io.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly, Hydrolix, 4049316752, [email protected], www.hydrolix.io

SOURCE Hydrolix