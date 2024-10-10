Hydrolix Offers Kibana Dashboards, Lower Cost Alternative to Elastic Through Partnership with Quesma

Quesma's goal is to provide people with freedom of choice of the best tool for the job. Our database gateway helps connect different technologies like Elastic stack's analytical capabilities and the speed and cost-effectiveness of Hydrolix. Post this

"Hydrolix is about eliminating the compromises teams have to make because of high data costs," said Marty Kagan, co-founder and CEO at Hydrolix. "Kibana users no longer need to throw away data because it is too expensive to retain it for more than a few days in Elastic."

"Quesma's goal is to provide people with freedom of choice of the best tool for the job," said Pawel Brzoska, co-founder and CPO at Quesma. "Our database gateway helps connect different technologies like Elastic stack's analytical capabilities and the speed and cost-effectiveness of Hydrolix."

*Kibana Dashboards Now Available with Hydrolix*

Hydrolix is a streaming data lake built for high volumes of log data. Each subsystem in Hydrolix is decoupled from the others, including storage, and this decoupled architecture allows Hydrolix to efficiently scale even for very large events (10 million log lines per second or more) while offering cost-effective S3-compatible storage.

Hydrolix is committed to offering compatibility with a wide variety of tools so that teams can use the tools that work best for them. Hydrolix is already compatible with many solutions, including Grafana, Superset and Splunk. Through its partnership with Quesma, Hydrolix has added Kibana to the list of analytics tools teams can use with the Hydrolix platform.

The Kibana functionality is available directly in Hydrolix; no migration from Elastic is necessary, and existing dashboards and queries are maintained. Quesma works as a bridge: it translates Elastic query language queries into SQL and also returns the results in a format that is compatible with both the Hydrolix platform and Kibana/OpenSearch.

*Special Capabilities of Hydrolix with an ELK Stack*

Hydrolix can replace Elastic for use cases that involve log data at terabyte scale and can complement an existing ELK stack.

Hydrolix can ingest data from both Logstash and Beats; just point existing agents and pipelines towards Hydrolix.

Hydrolix works with Elastic Common Schema (ECS), transforming logs in real time when they're ingested, providing tremendous flexibility in terms of mapping data.

Hydrolix enables ingestion of multiple log sources into a single table where logs can easily be compared.

*More Information*

Read more in the Hydrolix blog and Quesma blog. Documentation can be found at https://docs.hydrolix.io/docs/kibana-via-quesma.

Contact Hydrolix regarding a trial or demo.

About Hydrolix

Hydrolix is the only data lake platform transforming the economics of log data. With a unique combination of stream processing, decoupled storage, high-density compression and indexed search, Hydrolix's platform delivers real-time query performance at terabyte scale while dramatically reducing the cost to store and use log data. The platform powers data-intensive applications to elevate business intelligence, optimize operations and drive growth. Companies worldwide deploy Hydrolix for a wide range of use cases, including security, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning, and regulatory compliance. Founded in 2018 and based in Portland, Ore., Hydrolix is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries. For more information, visit https://hydrolix.io.

About Quesma

Quesma customers innovate faster by reshaping how applications are built and connected to their DBs. Quesma database gateway enables development teams to modernize and evolve application architecture.

Modernizing the core of the application stack - the database - is hard. Companies are locked to old, ineffective, costly DB platforms and are scared of trying something new due to enormous risk, increased interim cost and never-ending push for innovation. Quesma helps to make their life easier by finishing the microservice revolution in the DB realm: unbundling clients' app stack from the DB engine by introducing a smart DB gateway/proxy in between. For more information, visit https://quesma.com

