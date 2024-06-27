Hydrolix Partner Program Launched on Heels of 100% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for Company's Streaming Data Lake Solution

The Powered by Hydrolix Partner Program is designed for companies that want to create new products and services, driving new revenue streams so end users can get all the value possible from their log data. Post this

In addition to standing up this new service with Akamai, Hydrolix supported Akamai with marketing, sales and lead generation, which included offering training and delivering a comprehensive content library for sales enablement and customers.

The collaboration with Akamai was so successful that Hydrolix decided it was time to create its own program. The Powered by Hydrolix Partner Program is ideal for organizations developing solutions in cybersecurity, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning, regulatory compliance, MarTech and telecom. Read more about the new partner opportunities here.

"Finding a partner where everything meshes for the good of the end user is exactly what we all want when joining a partner program," said Marty Kagan, co-founder and CEO of Hydrolix. "The program we're announcing today comes at a time of accelerated growth at Hydrolix, where we've seen revenues double in Q3 and Q4 2023 and then grow at a 75% rate in Q1 of 2024. We also closed a $35 million Series B funding round in May. The momentum is measurable, and now is the time to amplify that growth through the Powered by Hydrolix Partner Program."

"The Powered by Hydrolix Partner Program is designed for companies that want to create new products and services, driving new revenue streams so end users can get all the value possible from their log data," said Christina Cewe, head of global sales at Hydrolix. "Our partners serve enterprises that are moving more of their business processes online. They need services that will provide them access to both real-time analysis of high-volume streaming logs and ad hoc analysis across years of raw data without having to sacrifice retention, performance or cost. The Powered by Hydrolix Partner Program is designed to make this as easy as possible."

"By adding Hydrolix to our product offerings, G&L transforms vast data landscapes into cost-effective, actionable insights to power our clients' success with advanced, media-specific analytics," said Alexander Leschinsky, co-founder and managing director of G&L Systemhaus, a member of the Powered by Hydrolix Partner Program. "We look forward to helping our customers innovate and make data-driven decisions faster, smarter and more impactful."

*A Solution for Cost Management Needs in Managing Log Data*

With the cost of log intensive use cases like observability comprising as much as 30% of total cloud spend for many organizations, joining the Powered by Hydrolix Partner Program can equip organizations to provide new products and features to collect, transform, enrich, store and query massive amounts of data for a fraction of the cost of other other technologies.

Hydrolix offers partners a streaming data lake built to power log-intensive applications. Hydrolix software combines real-time stream processing, low-latency indexed search, decoupled storage and high-density compression to create a high-performance, lower-cost data management platform designed to handle the hyper-growth industry demand for long-term data retention.

The Powered by Hydrolix Partner Program includes benefits and incentives customized for three partner categories: referral partners, resellers and co-sellers, and white label partners. All partners receive:

Go-to-market support including sales enablement, messaging, collateral templates and demand generation

Tier two support 24x7x365

Training and run books

Internal microsite for documentation; external webpage for demand/lead generation

Simplified pricing process and Proof of Concept (PoC) setups

Professional services for migration, customization, architecture, performance and resource optimization

Live event and peak event support

To learn more about the Powered by Hydrolix Partner Program, including how to participate, please visit https://hydrolix.io/partner-program/.

About Hydrolix

Hydrolix is the only data lake platform transforming the economics of log data. With a unique combination of stream processing, decoupled storage, high-density compression and indexed search, Hydrolix's platform delivers real-time query performance at terabyte scale while dramatically reducing the cost to store and use log data. The platform powers data-intensive applications to elevate business intelligence, optimize operations and drive growth. Companies worldwide deploy Hydrolix for a wide range of use cases, including security, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning, and regulatory compliance. Founded in 2018 and based in Portland, Ore., Hydrolix is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries. For more information, visit https://hydrolix.io.

