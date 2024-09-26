Hydrolix Releases 'Search for Splunk' Application, Easing Integration of the Hydrolix Backend with Existing Splunk Implementations

Hydrolix Search for Splunk makes Hydrolix the landing place for federated log data for Splunk. Post this

"Hydrolix Search for Splunk makes Hydrolix the landing place for federated log data for Splunk," said Hasan Alayli, co-founder and CTO of Hydrolix and former Splunk engineer. "It expands the utility and ease of use that Splunk users can benefit from when using Hydrolix to dramatically lower storage costs while making mountains of log data queryable for powerful applications like real-time threat detection, real user monitoring and multi-CDN observability."

*Expanded Integrations with Splunk*

In June Hydrolix launched its first integration with Splunk, the Splunk DB Connect for Hydrolix driver. It lets users send their most valuable log data to Hydrolix where storage costs are reduced by 10x or more while allowing users to execute SQL queries against external databases from the Splunk UI via a driver supplied by Hydrolix. The announcement expands Hydrolix integration options, especially for enterprises ingesting terabytes of log data daily in use cases that include:

Content delivery networks (CDNs) and multi-CDN monitoring

Firewall logs

Real-time threat security hunting

Hydrolix Splunk connectors enable enterprises to maximize the value of observability data for the most data intensive use cases while allowing developers to continue to use their familiar Splunk UI.

*Hydrolix Search for Splunk Capabilities*

Set up in minutes with minimal configuration

Query Splunk using SPL (the proprietary Splunk query language) via a new hdxsearch command that translates SPL into SQL

Automatically find the primary timestamp for the specified table

Apply time range filtering from the Splunk UI

Limit query results to protect the Splunk UI

*More Information*

Hydrolix Search for Splunk in the Splunk marketplace, Splunkbase can be found at https://splunkbase.splunk.com/. Read more in the Hydrolix blog (link forthcoming). Documentation can be found at https://docs.hydrolix.io/docs/via-splunk-with-hydrolix-search.

Splunk users can contact Hydrolix regarding a trial or demo.

About Hydrolix

Hydrolix is the only data lake platform transforming the economics of log data. With a unique combination of stream processing, decoupled storage, high-density compression and indexed search, Hydrolix's platform delivers real-time query performance at terabyte scale while dramatically reducing the cost to store and use log data. The platform powers data-intensive applications to elevate business intelligence, optimize operations and drive growth. Companies worldwide deploy Hydrolix for a wide range of use cases, including security, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning, and regulatory compliance. Founded in 2018 and based in Portland, Ore., Hydrolix is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries. For more information, visit https://hydrolix.io.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly, Hydrolix, 4049316752, [email protected], www.hydrolix.io

SOURCE Hydrolix