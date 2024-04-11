Hydrolix Selected as Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse Solution of the Year at 2024 Data Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious international awards program recognizes Hydrolix's data solutions that deliver real-time query performance at terabyte scale while dramatically reducing costs for storing and managing log data

PORTLAND, Ore., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hydrolix, a leading data lake platform for event-driven architectures that is transforming the economics of log data, today announced it has received a 2024 Data Breakthrough Award in the Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse Solution of the Year category. The annual awards program is conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates, analyzes, and recognizes the standout solutions and companies in the global data technology market.

"Hydrolix's solutions deliver real-time query performance at terabyte scale while dramatically reducing cost for storing and managing log data. The expansion of log data is driving big data solutions but companies usually only keep these logs for a short period, stash or discard them, missing significant opportunities to derive value from the information," said Steve Johansson, managing director, Data Breakthrough. "Due to Hydrolix's unique combination of characteristics, Hydrolix helps companies to cut costs and save more data simultaneously. Congratulations on being our 2024 Cloud EDW Solution of the Year."

Hydrolix's software combines real-time stream processing, low-latency indexed search, decoupled storage, and high-density compression to create a high performance, lower-cost log management system for data-intensive applications. All data is "hot" and immediately available, eliminating the need for managing different storage tiers. Hydrolix's software is applicable to a wide range of use cases that require long-term retention of fully-accessible data without the need for data sampling and discarding, including security, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning, and regulatory compliance.

"We're excited to win this award from Data Breakthrough. Our next-generation data solutions coupled with our diverse customer base represent our commitment to being a pioneer with a new approach to data storage," said Marty Kagan, CEO of Hydrolix. "Data is the 'new oil' and yet the unfortunate reality is that a significant portion of it is often thrown away. Our solutions maximize the advantages of object storage, transforming how log data is managed and utilized. By doing so, we're enabling businesses to avoid the difficult choice between incurring prohibitive costs or losing valuable data and ensuring they can harness the full potential of their data assets."

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards recognize the most innovative companies, products and services in this new era of digital data. Data is one of the hottest topics in the technology industry today, disrupting and innovating the largest industries throughout the world at a rapid pace. As the data analytics industry is seeing skyrocketing growth, data is delivering value to today's organizations in myriad ways, from fueling fact-based decision-making to expanding data-focused product offerings. The Data Breakthrough Awards are dedicated to doing the deepest analysis of the market today by evaluating, analyzing, and recognizing the standout solutions and companies in the data technology market. The 2024 program received thousands of nominations from around the world.

Hydrolix is a leading data lake platform that is transforming the economics of managing log data. With a unique combination of stream processing, decoupled storage, proprietary high-density compression (HDX) and indexed search, Hydrolix's platform delivers real-time query performance at terabyte scale while dramatically reducing the cost and footprint for storing and managing log data. The platform powers high-performance, data-intensive applications to elevate business intelligence, optimize operations, and drive growth. Companies worldwide deploy Hydrolix for a wide range of use cases, including security, observability, content delivery, digital advertising, AI/machine learning, and regulatory compliance. Founded in 2018 and based in Portland, Ore., Hydrolix is trusted by Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries. For more information, visit https://hydrolix.io.

