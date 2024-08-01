Hygienic - but safe! noax stainless steel hygienic panel PCs at Glanbia Nutritionals

For more than 10 years, the global food company Glanbia Nutritionals has relied on the quality of high-end industrial PCs from noax when it comes to IT hardware. Post this

100% safety in food production

The robust hygienic panel computers simplify on-site processes not only for IT, but also for production staff. The stainless steel PCs with their anti-reflective, thermally hardened all-glass front with shatter protection and IP66 protection class are regularly cleaned with disinfectant and water and fit perfectly into the environment with their high standard of hygiene. Production safety is extremely important for food producers - in the event of glass breakage, splinters must never be allowed to get into food. The innovative film-glass structure of the noax Hygienic Computer reliably prevents glass splinters and thus enables optimum foreign body management in accordance with the IFS standard.

Reliable partner: powerful, reliable and user-friendly

Last but not least, the intuitive operability of the industrial panel PC was a decisive factor in favor of noax for the company: after all, the technology should make work easier for employees and not involve any additional effort. With noax Touch PCs, Glanbia employees have a strong, user-friendly and reliable support system at their side - for more than 10 years and into the future!

"The working and production time has been optimized, the reliability and robustness stand out and we would use noax IPCs again at any time." Glanbia Nutritionals

The new user report with Glanbia Nutritionals shows in detail how the noax industrial panel computers, developed in-house, can impress with other strong features in addition to their reliability and durability, especially in food production.

