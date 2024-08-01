Hygienic - but safe! noax stainless steel hygienic panel PCs at Glanbia Nutritionals

What does the food and beverage industry need? Quality and safety! Strict requirements and high standards ensure product quality and strengthen customer confidence. As a global food producer, Glanbia Nutritionals focuses on quality in all areas - including IT hardware. In its modern plant in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, the company has been relying on noax's reliable high-end touch panel PCs for more than 10 years. They are the linchpin for automation in the production process for micronutrients and food supplements. "Incredibly robust, durable, exactly what we need in our environment." Glanbia Nutritionals
EBERSBERG, Germany, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robust industrial quality instead of office hardware
At the Orsingen-Nenzingen site (Germany), Glanbia currently uses around 60 noax logistics terminals and hygienic stainless steel computers in the logistics area and in production in the clean room. The industrial touch panel PCs prove their performance and strength in both areas: in refrigerated containers as well as in the blazing sun, in 100% humidity, rain and on uneven roads. This means that the noax panel computers offer exactly what Glanbia needs in this challenging and sensitive area: high quality to ensure fail-safe production in the long term.
"There are no production losses because the IPCs are running." Glanbia Nutritionals
The robust industrial panel PCs manufactured in Germany offer many practical advantages over the desktop PCs used in the past: from simple installation and trouble-free maintenance to high operational reliability. Problems with dust, liquids or deposits of the powder produced at high temperatures, as was the previous case with the non-industrial devices, are now a thing of the past with the fully protected noax industrial touch computers. The noax panel PCs are also able to withstand continuous operation in shift work.
100% safety in food production
The robust hygienic panel computers simplify on-site processes not only for IT, but also for production staff. The stainless steel PCs with their anti-reflective, thermally hardened all-glass front with shatter protection and IP66 protection class are regularly cleaned with disinfectant and water and fit perfectly into the environment with their high standard of hygiene. Production safety is extremely important for food producers - in the event of glass breakage, splinters must never be allowed to get into food. The innovative film-glass structure of the noax Hygienic Computer reliably prevents glass splinters and thus enables optimum foreign body management in accordance with the IFS standard.
Reliable partner: powerful, reliable and user-friendly
Last but not least, the intuitive operability of the industrial panel PC was a decisive factor in favor of noax for the company: after all, the technology should make work easier for employees and not involve any additional effort. With noax Touch PCs, Glanbia employees have a strong, user-friendly and reliable support system at their side - for more than 10 years and into the future!
"The working and production time has been optimized, the reliability and robustness stand out and we would use noax IPCs again at any time." Glanbia Nutritionals
The new user report with Glanbia Nutritionals shows in detail how the noax industrial panel computers, developed in-house, can impress with other strong features in addition to their reliability and durability, especially in food production.
