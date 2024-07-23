Hyperautomating IT Security by Aiden Technologies Is an Honorable Mention in Fast Company's 2024 Innovation by Design Awards

Celebrating 13 years of Innovation by Design, the 2024 honorees include nearly 500 projects, products, and services from Pentagram, the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Canva, and others.

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aiden Technologies' project "Hyperautomating IT Security" was honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2024 in the "On the Rise: 0-4 years in Business" category.

The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the Summer 2024 issue of Fast Company, honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 13th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and promising young talent. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

Aiden's project was recognized for this award because its innovative solution represents a monumental leap in the field of endpoint management and security, centered around the adoption of AI-driven hyperautomation. Legacy tools that companies have traditionally used to combat cyber threats have consistently demanded significant human labor and expertise, which is often scarce and challenging to acquire in-house. Compounding this issue are budgetary constraints due to economic pressures, leaving IT security teams overworked and struggling to keep pace with evolving threats.

Recognizing the inadequacies of throwing more human labor at the problem, Aiden's technical team embarked on a mission to fundamentally redesign the process. The result is a solution that harnesses the power of AI-driven hyperautomation to tackle endpoint challenges comprehensively. Aiden's solution is designed to dynamically adjust and react to the ever-evolving threat environment, which is essential in a world where cybercriminals can outmaneuver overburdened IT security teams by using automation and artificial intelligence.

"Our team at Aiden is honored to be a part of Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards," said Josh Aaron, CEO of Aiden Technologies. "In today's world of cybersecurity challenges requiring rapid updates, where incidents like the recent CrowdStrike/Microsoft outage can bring global industries to a halt overnight, we provide our customers with a proactive, reliable, and scalable solution to keep their devices protected and businesses resilient. We've taken revolutionary step forward in the management and security of endpoints for organizations, and we're excited to continue to innovate for our customers."

"This year's honorees show how essential creativity is to the process of innovation," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "It's inspiring to see how some of the best minds across industries are using design to shape our world for the better."

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online, and winners and finalists are featured in the Summer issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands July 30, 2024.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list.

