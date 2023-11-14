Hyperion Research Names Contract Logix an Advanced Solution in Contract Lifecycle Management

Contract Logix has incorporated over 15 years of knowledge and experience delivering CLM solutions into the development of our platform, and we're honored to be included in Hyperion Research's latest report. - Tim Donaghy, CTO, Contract Logix Post this

Market Participant

Market Notable

Advanced Solution

Advanced Solutions such as Contract Logix undergo further evaluation known as the VendorView™ Evaluation which rates vendors in nine key areas, covering product capabilities and their standing in the marketplace. Contract Logix's intuitive interface and innovative contract collaboration and negotiation capabilities were highlighted as differentiators.

"Contract Logix has incorporated over 15 years of knowledge and experience delivering CLM solutions into the development of our platform, and we're honored to be included in Hyperion Research's latest report," said Tim Donaghy, Chief Technology Officer, Contract Logix. "The company's consistent and longstanding success demonstrates our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and product innovation, and we're pleased to see the usability of our solution and features like Collaboration Room which help customers solve real problems associated with CLM highlighted as innovative and differentiators."

Over the past year, Contract Logix introduced new artificial intelligence-powered Data Extraction and advanced analytics to remove barriers to the successful adoption of contract management software. Whether an organization has many existing contracts to import, manages an ongoing stream of third-party agreements, or has the need to import one contract at a time, the software eliminates the need and risk associated with manual data entry and is effective for organizations at all stages of their CLM journey. Then, once all contract data is in the software, the platform's advanced analytics give organizations actionable insights and visibility into the performance of their contracts and processes.

For more information and to access the report, go to Hyperion's 2023 MarketView™ Report for Contract Lifecycle Management for Legal.

About Hyperion Research:

Hyperion's MarketViewTM program serves as the definitive analyst-based resource for legal solutions market intelligence and advice. With more than 1,000 hours of analyst research, benchmarking, client interviews, and vendor briefings, this 2023 MarketView™ report provides an invaluable resource for corporate law departments to understand the leading trends in CLM and Contract Analytics software, including the value propositions of these technologies and practical guidance on preparing for your contract technology journey.

About Contract Logix:

Contract Logix is a long-time leading provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company's software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals to simplify the way they digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to streamline and automate their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and finalizing business faster. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

David Parks, Contract Logix, 9786747095, [email protected], https://www.contractlogix.com/

SOURCE Contract Logix