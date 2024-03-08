Hypertec and DUG Announce the Upgrade of The World's Largest and Greenest Immersion-Based Supercomputer

"Our partnership with DUG Technology allows Hypertec to achieve unmatched technological advancements and superior performance for our immersion-born products—advancing sustainable innovation for both companies." Patrick Scateni, Vice President of Global Sales at Hypertec Post this

The launch of this groundbreaking technology is the result of a strategic partnership between DUG Technology and Hypertec. Hypertec's cutting-edge immersion-born (designed from the ground-up, solely for immersion) servers seamlessly integrate with DUG's proprietary HPC framework, showcasing their commitment to sustainability and technological excellence.

Patrick Scateni, VP of Global Sales at Hypertec and Immersion Cooling Evangelist joined Stuart Strickland, EVP of Emerging Business at DUG to announce the company's latest investment in 1500 Hypertec Immersion-born servers, architected around the latest AMD EPYCTM Genoa 9004 series, each sporting 192 cores and 1.5 terabytes of DDR5 memory.

In total, after the Hypertec hardware upgrade, DUG's Houston data center will double its effective horsepower, supporting the growing demand for its innovative, big-data services making this a strong partnership for a sustainable future.

Hypertec and DUG also announced a technology partnership focused on sustainable computing practices for the immersion-cooling market. The companies will collaborate to combine the energy-saving DUG Cool technology with the Hypertec immersion-born TRIDENT server line to deliver seamless, cutting-edge solutions to their customers.

"Hypertec is thrilled to announce our new partnership with DUG. DUG's decision highlights the unmatched technological advancements and superior performance of Hypertec immersion-born products, which are setting a new benchmark in the industry," said Patrick Scateni, VP of Global Sales at Hypertec. "We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to sustainable innovation and excellence," added Scateni.

DUG founding partner and Managing Director, Dr. Matthew Lamont said, "The partnership between DUG Technology and Hypertec represents a significant milestone in sustainable computing. Both companies have aligned goals of pushing the boundaries of technology while prioritizing environmental responsibility. The new hardware, combined with our proprietary immersion-cooling technology, DUG Cool, will allow us to deliver unprecedented performance and efficiency. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Hypertec," added Dr. Lamont.

Ministerial Praise for Innovation and Collaboration

The announcement of the Houston-based supercomputer, affectionately named "Bubba" was officially inaugurated by the Honorable Stephen Dawson, Western Australia's Minister for Innovation, Digital Economy, Science, and Medical Research, and the Minister for the Economy in Québec, Canada, the Honorable Christopher Skeete.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

The partnership between DUG Technology and Hypertec represents a significant milestone in sustainable computing. By pushing the boundaries of technology while prioritizing environmental responsibility, the companies are setting new benchmarks for the industry. As the world looks towards a greener future, this partnership stands as a shining example of innovation and eco-friendly practices in the tech industry.

About Hypertec

Founded in 1984, Hypertec is an award-winning global technology provider offering a wide range of cutting-edge products and services with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Trusted by industry leaders in the cloud, communication, financial services, energy, media and entertainment, healthcare, and public sectors, Hypertec serves clients in over 80 countries worldwide. The company has earned international recognition for its sustainability leadership and innovative manufacturing practices. For more information, visit: https://hypertec.com/

About DUG Technology Ltd:

DUG Technology Ltd is a global provider of high-performance computing (HPC) solutions for the energy, scientific research, and financial services industries. The company specializes in parallel processing and offers customized software solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients. For more information about DUG Technology, Ltd, visit: https://dug.com/

Media Contact:

André Lamarre

Executive Vice President, Public Affairs & Government Relations

CANADA: +1 514.207.1897 | USA: +1 480.646.6758

[email protected], https://hypertec.com/

