Hypertec Cloud Announces Major Expansion with New AI Cloud Region in Ohio and Additional Unprecedented Capacity to Deploy 100,000 GPUs + in Early 2025

Leveraging Hypertec's Proven Track Record

Decades of expertise in high-performance computing (HPC), data centers, and cloud operations have enabled HCI's expansion into Ohio and the additional capacity across North America. "This expansion showcases our unique ability to provide a performance-optimized AI Cloud that is reliable, sustainable, cost-efficient, and rapidly deployable for the world's largest clusters," said Jonathan Ahdoot, President of HCI.

Supporting Advanced AI Workloads

This secured data center capacity powered by over 100,000 GPUs ensures that the largest AI users have access to the necessary resources for large-scale AI workloads. This includes AI training, inference, and fine-tuning processes, all crucial for the development and deployment of advanced AI applications. The expansion will support air-cooled, liquid-cooled, and immersion-cooled GPUs including NVIDIA H200, GB200 NVL72, B200, Intel Intel® Gaudi® OAM, and PCIe, as well as AMD Instinct MI300X GPUs, providing optimal performance and energy efficiency.

Committing to Speed of Delivery and Reliability

HCI's reputation for delivering HPC solutions at such velocity is built on decades of experience and a deep understanding of data centers and cloud operations. This expertise ensures the company's AI cloud solutions are available without sacrificing system uptime. "Our expanded capacity and new AI Cloud regions are testaments to our commitment to providing the best performing and most reliable infrastructure for AI innovation," said Jonathan Ahdoot. "We are excited to see the transformative impact this will have on our customers' AI initiatives and the industry as a whole."

About Hypertec Cloud

With four decades of expertise in high-performance computing and data centers, Hypertec Cloud is a leading provider of AI and high-performance Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions. We deliver secure, reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective AI and HPC IaaS solutions at scale across North America, with capacity secured to power hundreds of thousands of GPUs for the largest and most demanding compute, storage, and AI workloads. For more information, please visit cloud.hypertec.com.

