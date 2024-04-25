Hypertec Cloud Unveils Most Sustainable AI Cloud with Immersion-as-a-Service Powered by Intel Xeon 5th Generation Processors

"Hypertec Cloud sets a new standard with Intel's 5th Gen Xeon, immersion cooling and ADACEN data centers—lowering the carbon footprint and unlocking performance & efficiency for AI-driven demands." —Jonathan Ahdoot, President of Hypertec Cloud. Post this

This sustainable revolution centers around the Intel Xeon 5th Generation processor, specifically designed to excel in AI workloads with integrated AI acceleration in every core. This processor stands out for its capability to manage challenging AI tasks, like inference and fine-tuning models with up to 20 billion parameters, ensuring users enjoy smooth operation with generative AI applications. Additionally, Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel AMX) provide discrete accelerator performance without requiring extra hardware, optimizing transfer learning and model retraining.

Hypertec Cloud's Immersion-aaS solution underscores the company's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in cloud computing offering optimized performance for AI/ML, HPC, data analytics, and more, at scale, all while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of data center operations. This initiative marks a significant leap towards sustainable computing, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change.

"This isn't just about offering a new service. It's about setting a new standard. By harnessing the power of Intel's 5th Generation Xeon processors within Hypertec TRIDENT's revolutionary immersion cooling framework and ADACEN's immersion-ready data centers, we offer our clients the ability to dramatically lower their carbon footprint while unlocking unparalleled performance and cost efficiency. This is the future of cloud computing—sustainable, cost-effective, powerful, and ready to meet the growing demands of tomorrow's AI-driven world," said Jonathan Ahdoot, President of Hypertec Cloud.

"Intel is proud to collaborate with Hypertec on its pioneering initiative, launching Hypertec's Sustainable AI Cloud platform, powered by Intel's 5th Generation Xeon processors. By combining the efficiency of Intel's compute with Hypertec's innovative immersion cooling at ADACEN's immersion-ready data centers, this partnership charts new cloud heights in performance, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. We're excited to see how this partnership continues to drive innovation and sustainability benefiting the industry, for businesses and the planet alike," said Kareem Sherif, Enterprise & Public Sector Director at Intel Canada.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of our cutting-edge immersion data centers, powered by Intel and Hypertec. By integrating the latest Intel processors and Hypertec immersion-born cloud services with our immersion-cooled data center infrastructure, we're revolutionizing data center efficiency and performance. Together with Intel and Hypertec, we're leading the charge in sustainable computing, delivering unparalleled performance, scalability, and cost savings to our customers", said Bob Henley, CEO of ADACEN.

As Hypertec Cloud, Intel, and ADACEN embark on this transformative journey, they reaffirm their commitment to sustainability and technological excellence. Hypertec's Sustainable AI Cloud platform is not just a product—it's a promise to customers and the planet. Hypertec Cloud is shaping a greener, more efficient future, ensuring its innovative solutions lead the way in sustainable development and corporate responsibility.

About Hypertec Cloud

Leveraging more than four decades of hardware and data center engineering excellence as well as more than a decade of Cloud operational expertise, Hypertec Cloud offers a workload-optimized Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that is specifically designed to deliver secure, sustainable, and cost-effective cloud solutions at scale across North America for the most demanding compute, storage, and AI workloads. This approach to Cloud combined with flexible delivery models and a focus on sustainability reflects the company's commitment to supporting its customers' fast-growing needs while minimizing the impact on the planet and budgets. For more information, please visit http://cloud.hypertec.com/.

About Intel

Intel is an industry leader in creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, Intel continuously works to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges.

For more information, please visit http://www.intel.com.

About ADACEN

ADACEN is a premier data center partner, offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and services to support the deployment of advanced computing technologies and drive digital transformation. ADACEN's mission is to provide the ultimate backstop for data protection with more secure, higher performing, and significantly more efficient solutions, completely redefining data resilience. To fully leverage the Hypertec and Intel capabilities, ADACEN compliments its infrastructure with Hoonify Technologies, a leader in high-performance supercomputing software, to accelerate computation through the power of parallel computing for customers needing higher precision and faster results for modeling and simulation, AI, and ML workloads. For more information, please visit http://www.adacen.com.

