Hypertec Introduces the World's Most Advanced Immersion-Born GPU Server: Extreme Density, Sustainability, and Performance for AI Workloads

"The new iG immersion-born GPU systems are built for intense AI and HPC workloads, combining efficient cooling, power redundancy, and scalability to deliver the most optimal performance for any workload. Darcy Letemplier, Vice President, Global Engineering at Hypertec Post this

Key Product Highlights:

Revolutionary GPU Density: Achieving unprecedented density with up to 200 GPUs per immersion tank (with the upcoming iGW610 – 1U 4xGPU) these servers outpace traditional AI infrastructure, which typically supports a maximum of only 48 GPUs per rack, enabling organizations to pack significantly more computational power into smaller spaces.

Immersion Cooling for Maximum Sustainability: Designed with energy efficiency and sustainability at its core, the TRIDENT iG series leverages immersion cooling, resulting in substantial energy savings and reduced carbon emissions. It represents one of the most eco-friendly and sustainable high-performance computing solutions available.

Enhanced RDMA Capabilities: Equipped with up to 8TB of memory and enhanced RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) this server accelerates data processing speeds, allowing for smoother, faster AI model training and inference.

Future-Ready Networking: With four PCIe x16 Gen5 slots, this server supports 200Gb/s, 400Gb/s, and soon, 800Gb/s network cards, preparing organizations for the next era of high-speed GPU and data communication and reducing bottlenecks in data-intensive AI applications.

Flexible Single or Dual Root Complex: Built to optimize GPU resource utilization, the server offers a single or dual root complex option, providing the flexibility to choose the optimal setup for specific AI, ML, or DL workloads.

A new standard in density, TCO, and usability, the TRIDENT iG immersion-born GPU servers by Hypertec are ready to disrupt traditional data center infrastructure by maximizing GPU density while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) and improving serviceability. With streamlined design and high usability, organizations can scale their AI and HPC capabilities more efficiently than ever, making the TRIDENT iG series, the preferred choice for those seeking to drive AI innovations while reducing their environmental footprint.

"Our iG immersion-born GPU systems are built for intense AI and HPC workloads, combining efficient cooling, power redundancy, and scalability to deliver the most optimal performance for any type of workload. Through innovative and strategic partnerships, we continue to address challenges in power, thermals, and density, pushing immersion technology forward," said Darcy Letemplier, Vice President, Global Engineering at Hypertec.

"This launch signals a new era in data center technology, combining unparalleled GPU density, top-tier performance, and industry-leading sustainability, positioning Hypertec as a frontrunner in the future of AI infrastructure," said Patrick Scateni, Vice President Global Sales at Hypertec. "We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and receiving their feedback on how this solution can transform high-performance computing operations with unmatched performance and energy efficiency."

Availability: The TRIDENT iG immersion-born GPU servers from Hypertec will be available starting Mid-Q1, 2025. Pre-orders are now open, and organizations interested in learning more can visit https://hypertec.com/immersion-cooling/ or reach out to [email protected].

About Hypertec

Founded in 1984, Hypertec is an award-winning global technology provider offering a wide range of cutting-edge products and services with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Trusted by industry leaders in the cloud, communication, financial services, media and entertainment, healthcare, and public sectors, Hypertec serves clients in over 80 countries worldwide. The company has earned international recognition for its sustainability leadership and innovative manufacturing practices. For more information, visit: http://www.hypertec.com.

Media Contact

David Lim, Director, Product Marketing, Hypertec, 514-209-2648, [email protected], https://hypertec.com/

SOURCE Hypertec