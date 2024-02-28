Hypertec Launches the CIARA TRIDENT iS515R-G6: The World's First and Only Immersion-Born Storage Server

"The CIARA TRIDENT iS515R-G6 immersion-born server is a pioneer immersion cooling. By supporting the latest AMD EPYC9004 CPUs and E1.S and E1.L drives--the iS515R-G6 breaks new ground in customer-focused performance and innovation."--Robert Haffner, Senior Product Manager at Hypertec HTS. Post this

The new CIARA TRIDENT iS515R-G6 server, specifically crafted for demanding workloads, boasts these unique key features and added-value benefits:

Immersion-born: 1U chassis for enhanced cooling and efficiency

Unmatched performance: Nearly 1 Petabyte of NVMe storage for advanced memory and storage capacity 16 hot-swappable NVMe drives adapting to changing needs and growth. AMD EPYC 9004 Processor with up to 400W TDP , available now

Scalable architecture: Designed for agility, simplicity, and reliability

Effortless maintenance: Top-mounted PCIe slots, drives, and motherboard I/O for easy access

Faster data transfer: Peak performance and accelerated time to revenue

The iS515R-G6 also stands out for its offline independence, making it an ideal choice for edge environments or for a lights-out data center. Its ultra-fast storage enables seamless local access and analysis of information, ensuring critical operations run smoothly even during central network disconnections, enhancing resilience in the face of unpredictable connectivity disruptions.

"With our CIARA TRIDENT iS515R-G6 immersion-born server, we're pioneering the future of immersion cooling," said Robert Haffner, Senior Product Manager at Hypertec HTS. "This innovative solution not only addresses critical needs in high-density storage but also exemplifies Hypertec's commitment to continuously push boundaries. By supporting the latest generation of AMD EPYC9004 CPUs and accommodating both E1.S and E1.L drives, the iS515R-G6 establishes a new industry standard for enterprise applications, data centers, hyperscalers, and hyperconverged systems. It is not just a solution; it's a customer-focused innovation that is leading the way for industry transformation."

Break through data barriers and empower innovation with the CIARA TRIDENT iS515R-G6 immersion-born server. Visit our product page to order: CIARA TRIDENT iS515R-G6 Immersion Server | Hypertec

About Hypertec

Founded in 1984, Hypertec is an award-winning global technology provider offering a wide range of cutting-edge products and services with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Trusted by industry leaders in the cloud, communication, financial services, media and entertainment, healthcare, and public sectors, Hypertec serves clients in over 80 countries worldwide. The company has earned international recognition for its sustainability leadership and innovative manufacturing practices.

For more information, visit: https://hypertec.com/

