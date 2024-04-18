Hypertec Wins Best Intel Strategic OEM Partner in Canada Award

"Together with our long-standing partner, Intel, we are focusing on sustainability and cutting-edge solutions that create a win-win for businesses and the environment."—Simon Ahdoot, President of Hardware Technical Solutions (HTS) at Hypertec. Post this

Leading the Way in Sustainable, High-Performance Computing—

Hypertec maintains a close partnership with Intel to bring cutting-edge processors and accelerators to life in liquid and immersion-cooled environments. This focus aligns perfectly with the evolving demands of AI, allowing Hypertec to deliver high-performance solutions while mitigating environmental footprint.

The Intel Partner Alliance Advantage—

The Intel Partner Alliance awards recognize member companies that excel in leveraging Intel's technology to deliver groundbreaking AI solutions. These awards celebrate exceptional achievements in:

Technology Innovation: Develop best-in-class solutions to tackle AI's ever-growing compute needs.

Market Acceleration: Deliver the best value proposition through innovative marketing strategies.

Customer Focus: Demonstrate ongoing commitment to customer success by collaborating across channels.

Why This Matters—

Winning companies are at the forefront of innovation. Hypertec's close collaboration with Intel allows the company to establish itself as a pioneer in sustainable, high-performance computing. This prestigious award signifies Hypertec's dedication to pushing boundaries and building a stronger, more sustainable future.

"Together with our long-standing partner, Intel, we are unlocking the full potential of technology for our North American customers. With a focus on sustainability and cutting-edge solutions, we're creating a win-win for businesses and the environment," said Simon Ahdoot, President of Hardware Technical Solutions (HTS) at Hypertec.

Looking Ahead—

The Hypertec team is inspired by this recognition and remains committed to its successful long-standing partnership with Intel. The company is eager to continue developing groundbreaking solutions that empowers its customers and propels the future of AI.

Click here to read Intel's Newsroom article for more details.

About Hypertec

Founded in 1984, Hypertec is an award-winning global technology provider offering a wide range of cutting-edge products and services with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Trusted by industry leaders in the cloud, communication, financial services, energy, media and entertainment, healthcare, and public sectors, Hypertec serves clients in over 80 countries worldwide. The company has earned international recognition for its sustainability leadership and innovative manufacturing practices. For more information, visit: https://hypertec.com/

About Intel

Intel is an industry leader in creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore's Law, Intel continuously works to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers' greatest challenges.

For more information, please visit [https://www.intel.com.

