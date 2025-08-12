Hyperwear Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest‑Growing Private Companies

"Inc. 5000 recognition validates our focus on innovation, creating patented strength training tools," said Dirk Buikema, CEO of Hyperwear. "Whether someone is training for longevity, performance, or beginning their fitness journey, our gear provides real‑world strength, value, and durability." Post this

"Landing on the Inc. 5000 is validation that mission‑driven innovation resonates," said Dirk Buikema, founder and CEO of Hyperwear. "Our small, passionate team proved you can scale without sacrificing quality. Hyperwear helps people Get Strong for Life™ through research‑driven design and a value driven product development approach."

Growth Drivers

Between 2022 and 2024, Hyperwear achieved significant revenue growth by:

Expanding its patented product line, including the Hyper Ruck with FlexLoad adjustable rucking weight plates and the Hyper Vest® FIT weighted vest for women.

Leveraging a lean direct‑to‑consumer model on Shopify and Amazon that minimizes demand‑creation spend while maximizing customer insight.

Advancing sustainability with patent pending FlexLoad weights made in the U.S. from 100 % recycled steel and weight vests using PFAS‑free performance fabrics

The 2025 Inc. 5000 list will be published in the September issue of Inc. magazine and online. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three‑year period; to qualify, firms must be U.S.‑based, privately held, and independent as of December 31, 2024..

About Hyperwear

Founded in Austin in 2011, Hyperwear designs and manufactures patented, versatile functional‑fitness gear—including the Hyper Ruck® rucking backpack, Hyper Rope® weighted battle rope, Hyper Vest® weighted vests, and SandBell® free weights. With a mission to help everyone Get Strong for Life™, Hyperwear empowers functional strength, mobility, and conditioning for everyday athletes, tactical professionals, and wellness‑minded consumers worldwide. Learn more at Hyperwear.com or follow @hyperwear on Instagram.

