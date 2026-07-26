Hyperwear Names Dr. Kristen M. Beavers, PhD, MPH, RD, as Science Advisor

"Interest in weighted vests, rucking, and loaded movement is growing quickly, especially among people thinking about strength, aging, body composition, and long-term health," said Dirk Buikema, founder and CEO of Hyperwear. Post this

"Interest in weighted vests, rucking, and loaded movement is growing quickly, especially among people thinking about strength, aging, body composition, and long-term health," said Dirk Buikema, founder and CEO of Hyperwear. "That growth creates a responsibility to educate responsibly. Dr. Beavers' guidance will help us build a stronger science foundation while staying clear about what research does and does not show."

Hyperwear's Science Advisor initiative is part of a broader effort to create more responsible consumer education around external load, functional strength, and progressive movement. The company's goal is to help people understand how tools such as weighted vests, cooling vests, rucking and strength training gear fit into a broader fitness and wellness routine, without overstating claims or replacing qualified medical guidance.

Dr. Beavers' advisory role is educational and consultative. It does not constitute product endorsement, product testing, clinical validation, medical advice, certification, or institutional endorsement.

Academic research has examined weighted vest use in older adults undergoing intentional weight loss, including studies focused on bone health, muscle, physical function, and activity behavior. Hyperwear plans to use its science platform to help consumers, coaches, clinicians, and wellness audiences better understand loaded movement and metabolic health in context.

"Hyperwear's mission is to help people Get Strong for Life®," Buikema added. "For us, that means building products people can use in real movement, and building education that is useful, accurate, and grounded in evidence."

To learn more, visit:

https://hyperwear.com/pages/science-advisor

About Hyperwear

Founded in Austin in 2011, Hyperwear designs patented, versatile functional fitness gear including Hyper Vest weighted vests, Hyper Ruck rucking gear, Hyper Rope weighted battle ropes, and SandBell free weights. Hyperwear helps people build strength, mobility, and conditioning for everyday fitness, performance, and long-term resilience. Learn more at https://www.hyperwear.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Barron

Hyperwear

[email protected]

512-996-0808

Media Contact

Amanda Barron, Hyperwear, 1 512-996-0808, [email protected], https://hyperwear.com/

SOURCE Hyperwear