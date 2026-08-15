Hyperwear Ranks No. 2,210 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Marking Its Second Consecutive Year Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Back-to-back honoree sharpens its focus on its leading weighted vests, evidence-informed education and newly launched Hybrid Race™ Training Sandbags.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyperwear, an Austin-based designer of weighted vests and strength-training equipment, today announced that it ranks No. 2,210 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This is Hyperwear's second consecutive appearance on the annual ranking, following its first recognition in 2025.
In addition to its No. 2,210 overall position, Hyperwear ranks No. 166 in Consumer Products, No. 240 in Texas, and No. 74 among companies in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos area.
Earlier today, Hyperwear founder and CEO Dirk Buikema joined a group of Inc. 5000 founders at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to mark the official unveiling of the 2026 list. The founders participated in the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony honoring the milestone.
"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year is a meaningful recognition of the creativity and resilience of the Hyperwear team," said Dirk Buikema, founder and CEO of Hyperwear. "Joining fellow founders for the Opening Bell in Times Square is an extraordinary way to celebrate. Our growth reflects a focused commitment to the science of weighted resistance. Hyperwear has spent more than a decade developing the thinnest, most adjustable weighted vests built with stretch performance fabrics. We continue to work to strengthen the research, expert review and practical education behind our products. That is why we recently announced our Science Advisor, Dr. Kristen Beavers."
Hyperwear's consecutive-year recognition comes as weighted vests expand from sports performance into walking, rucking, strength training, women's health, active aging and longevity. Hyperwear's full functional fitness product line serves athletes, active-aging consumers, garage gyms, coaches, health clubs, schools and studio facilities through Hyperwear.com, Amazon and commercial channels.
Hyperwear is best known for its premium Hyper Vest® men's and women's weighted vests, designed with washable performance fabrics and thin adjustable steel weights for progressive loading across walking, running, rucking, strength training and sports performance. Hyperwear's second high-growth platform, workout sandbags, is expanding with newly launched pre-filled, no-leak Hybrid Race™ Training Sandbags in 10 kg, 20 kg and 30 kg HYROX race-compatible training weights for hybrid athletes and commercial gyms.
Hyperwear is commemorating the 2026 Inc. 5000 recognition across its website and social channels following the official list reveal. Additional information about Hyperwear weighted vests, Hybrid Race™ Training Sandbags and strength-training education is available at Hyperwear.com.
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Additional information about the 2026 list is available at Inc.com/inc5000.
About Hyperwear
Founded in Austin in 2011, Hyperwear designs patented, versatile functional-fitness equipment and is best known for premium adjustable Hyper Vest® weighted vests. The company combines product design with practical, evidence-informed education for strength, mobility, conditioning and fitness-racing preparation. Guided by its mission to help everyone Get Strong for Life®, Hyperwear serves consumers, coaches, clubs, schools, fitness professionals and commercial facilities. Learn more at Hyperwear.com and follow @hyperwear on Instagram.
Media Contact
Amanda Barron, Hyperwear, 1 512-996-0808, [email protected], https://www.hyperwear.com
SOURCE Hyperwear
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