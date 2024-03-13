HYSKY Society to co-locate with Commercial UAV Expo in 2024

"Co-locating the FLYING HY Conference 2024 with Commercial UAV Expo is huge for HYSKY. It's not every day a small startup nonprofit gets to share our passion for hydrogen aviation with nearly 4000 people!" - Danielle McLean, Founder & CEO of HYSKY Society Post this

"It's imperative to recognize hydrogen as a power source for the commercial drone space, making HYSKY Society a perfect fit as a collaborative event partner with Commercial UAV Expo," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of Commercial UAV Expo. "Adding the FLYING HY Conference and a Hydrogen Pavilion will allow attendees to get a closer look at technological progression and future opportunities."

HYSKY Society will host a myriad of offerings as part of the co-location including a full-day Hydrogen Aviation Course, and the FLYING HY Conference, which is the world's largest hydrogen aviation event featuring two days of education for the hydrogen aviation ecosystem. Attendees will learn how to source hydrogen, fly safely with hydrogen, benefit from tax credits, and build and position their businesses as leaders in the hydrogen market. Additionally, a Hydrogen Pavilion on the exhibit hall floor will showcase top vendors and technology in the space.

The HYSKY Society event co-location will complement three days of robust commercial UAS offerings, including the Commercial UAV Expo Conference Program, Keynotes, the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit, outdoor flying demonstrations, pilot training, add-on workshops, 225+ solutions providers, Exhibit Hall Theater programming, and networking events.

Learn more about the HYSKY Society and Commercial UAV Expo event collaboration at http://www.expouav.com/hysky. Full event information will be available soon, including workshops, conference programming, networking events, and more. Registration opens in May – stay in the know.

HYSKY Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to advance hydrogen aviation and emphasize that hydrogen can achieve zero-emission flight. HYSKY Society's vision is to usher aviation into an era of hydrogen-powered aircraft, UAVs, eVTOLs, and flying cars.

HYSKY Society utilizes research and public education to showcase hydrogen's potential to eliminate aviation's carbon footprint. Learn how HYSKY Society focuses on creating the future of aviation with hydrogen at http://www.hysky.org.

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation. It will take place September 3-5, 2024, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK), and Digital Construction Week (UK).

