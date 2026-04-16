Hystax announces support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Live Migration, Disaster Recovery, and Backup

New support enables organizations to manage migration, disaster recovery, and backup processes for virtual machines running in OpenShift-based environments.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hystax, a provider of multi-cloud migration, disaster recovery, and backup solutions, today announced support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, extending its product capabilities to OpenShift-based environments.

As organizations increasingly adopt OpenShift Virtualization to run virtual machines alongside containerized workloads, the need for consistent approaches to workload mobility, data protection, and recovery continues to grow. Hystax Acura addresses these requirements by enabling unified migration, disaster recovery, and backup processes for virtualized workloads within OpenShift environments.

Supporting Virtual Machine Workloads in OpenShift Environments

OpenShift Virtualization allows organizations to run and manage virtual machines within Kubernetes-based infrastructure, providing a pathway for modernizing traditional workloads without immediate re-architecture.

Hystax Acura extends its capabilities to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, allowing organizations to:

Migrate virtual machines into OpenShift Virtualization environments with minimal disruption

Maintain predictable recovery processes aligned with defined RTO and RPO targets

Protect VM data using backup approaches optimized for distributed infrastructure

By integrating these capabilities, Hystax enables IT teams to integrate virtualization into cloud-native platforms while preserving operational consistency.

Enabling Consistent Operations across Hybrid Infrastructure

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is often deployed as part of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, where virtual machines and containerized applications coexist. Managing these environments requires tools that can operate consistently across different infrastructure layers.

Hystax Acura provides a unified framework for:

Workload mobility across virtualized and cloud-native environments

Fully automated recovery orchestration for VM-based applications

Efficient data protection for distributed and hybrid systems

By supporting Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Hystax helps organizations reduce operational fragmentation and simplify infrastructure management.

Facilitating Modernization without Disruption

For many organizations, OpenShift Virtualization serves as a bridge between traditional virtualization platforms and cloud-native architectures. This transition requires solutions that support both migration and ongoing protection of workloads.

Hystax Acura is designed to support both planned migrations and unplanned disruption scenarios, helping organizations maintain service availability while evolving their infrastructure strategies.

"Platforms like Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization are becoming central to how organizations modernize virtual machine workloads within Kubernetes environments," said Max Bozhenko, CTO of Hystax. "By supporting this capability, we provide a consistent way to migrate, protect, and recover workloads across hybrid infrastructures without adding complexity."

About Hystax

Founded in 2016, Hystax develops cloud migration and disaster recovery/backup solutions to support digital transformation. The company provides solutions for enterprises, including PwC, Yves Rocher, Nokia, DHL, and Airbus, helping them ensure seamless cloud adoption, business continuity, and financial operations management. More information: hystax.com or contact us at [email protected].

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Media Contact

Edwin Kuss, Hystax, 1 6282511280, [email protected], https://hystax.com

SOURCE Hystax