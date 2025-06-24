Hystax introduces advanced ransomware protection to secure restore points

Hystax launches a new ransomware protection feature in Hystax Acura, enabling early detection of suspicious replication behavior and safeguarding restore points through intelligent automation.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hystax, a leading provider of disaster recovery, backup, and cloud migration solutions, today announced the release of an advanced ransomware protection feature within its flagship platform, Hystax Acura. The new feature empowers organizations to protect their critical restore points by detecting suspicious incremental replication activities and taking proactive action to maintain clean and uncompromised backups.

As ransomware threats increasingly target IT infrastructure, businesses require innovative defenses to ensure true IT Resilience. Hystax Acura's new ransomware protection mechanism addresses this need by intelligently monitoring incremental data changes and safeguarding restore points from silent compromise.

HOW HYSTAX ACURA'S RANSOMWARE PROTECTION WORKS

The new feature enables customers to set an additional parameter at the customer and group levels, defining a threshold of data change (as a percentage of the total) that is considered suspiciously high. When an incremental replication exceeds the set threshold during the backup commit stage, Hystax Acura automatically takes decisive actions:

Suspending further backups: The machine involved is switched to a «Suspended» state, halting further replication activities and preventing further creation of recovery points with affected data.

Customizing storage policies: While the VM is in the «Suspended» state, the replica storage policy is not applied. This allows you to recover from early restore points if necessary.

Instant event notification: Hystax Acura generates an event with a clear description of the reason for the suspension and provides recommendations for action, such as checking the integrity of the source machine and restoring integral data from previous points.

Return of the machine to protection: After verification, the administrator can manually return the machine to the backup state, confirming the awareness of the actions and potential risks.

«Backup data is often the last line of defense against ransomware», said Edwin-Alexander Kuss, Director of Global Sales at Hystax. «Our new ransomware protection feature for Hystax Acura provides customers with early detection and response capabilities, ensuring the integrity of their disaster recovery processes».

STRENGTHENING CYBER RESILIENCE

Hystax Acura's ransomware protection option enhances the platform's comprehensive disaster recovery and backup functionalities. Alongside its application-consistent replication, failover orchestration, and cross-cloud recovery support, Hystax Acura now provides a complete solution for defending against both traditional failures and modern cyberattacks.

Organizations adopting this new feature can detect abnormal replication behavior early, preserve clean backups, and ensure their business continuity strategies remain uncompromised, even during a ransomware event.

AVAILABILITY

The ransomware protection feature is now available in the latest version of Hystax Acura. It can be easily enabled at the configuration level of the target storage or a specific client in multitenant mode.

