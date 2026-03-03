Hystax Joins OpenInfra Foundation as a Supporting Organization

Hystax has joined the OpenInfra Foundation as a Supporting Organization, reinforcing its expertise in fully automated VMware-to-OpenStack migration, disaster recovery, and backup for modern open infrastructure environments.

The OpenInfra Foundation is a global community that develops and promotes open-source infrastructure technologies, including OpenStack, and projects that enable hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge computing. By joining the foundation, Hystax reinforces its commitment to open infrastructure principles and to helping organizations modernize cloud environments without being constrained by rigid platform dependencies.

Supporting open infrastructure adoption

As enterprises increasingly reassess infrastructure strategies amid rising licensing costs, regulatory requirements, and growing hybrid complexity, open infrastructure has become a practical alternative to proprietary platforms. However, migrating production workloads and ensuring continuity during infrastructure changes remain major challenges.

Hystax addresses this challenge with Hystax Acura Cloud Migration, software designed for fully automated any-to-any workload migration across private, public, and hybrid clouds. The solution enables organizations to migrate virtual machines, applications, and data with minimal downtime, while also providing disaster recovery and backup capabilities to protect critical systems.

By becoming a Supporting Organization of the OpenInfra Foundation, Hystax aims to contribute its experience in large-scale migration and recovery projects to the broader open infrastructure ecosystem.

Real-world experience with OpenInfra technologies

Hystax has extensive experience delivering projects in environments built on OpenStack and Kubernetes, working closely with leading infrastructure vendors and integrators. The company has successfully completed joint projects with Mirantis and Red Hat, supporting customers in building, migrating, and protecting open cloud environments.

These projects have highlighted the importance of automation, reliability, and data protection as foundational layers of open infrastructure — especially during platform transitions, cloud modernization initiatives, and disaster recovery planning.

Hystax's expertise in VMware-to-OpenStack migration is also recognized by the OpenInfra community and featured on the official OpenStack website as a trusted migration technology provider.

"Open infrastructure gives organizations freedom of choice, but freedom must be supported by reliable migration and recovery tooling," said Max, CTO at Hystax. "Joining the OpenInfra Foundation allows us to collaborate more closely with the community and contribute practical experience gained from real production environments."

About Hystax

Founded in 2016, Hystax is a software company that helps SMBs, enterprises, and service providers modernize their cloud infrastructure. The company specializes in fully automated any-to-any workload migration, disaster recovery, and backup across private, public, and hybrid cloud environments.

Hystax solutions enable organizations to reliably migrate virtual machines, applications, and data between platforms regardless of the underlying cloud or hypervisor. OpenStack-native and built on standard APIs, the technology orchestrates resources during complex transitions and supports migrations of any scale — from dozens to thousands of VMs — while maintaining minimal downtime and operational risk.

By enabling cross-cloud mobility and resilient recovery strategies, Hystax helps organizations adopt open infrastructure, reduce vendor lock-in, and maintain business continuity as their environments evolve.

For more information, visit our website at https://hystax.com or contact us at [email protected].

