Hystax launches Double Storage feature in Hystax Acura to combine speed and cost-efficiency of backup storage

Hystax introduces Double Storage, a new Hystax Acura capability that combines object and block storage to enhance cloud storage and backup strategies. The feature enables fast disaster recovery while optimizing long-term storage costs for enterprises and service providers.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hystax has introduced a new capability in its backup and DR solutions platform, Hystax Acura, that enables customers to store backup copies in two types of storage simultaneously. The newly released "Double Storage" functionality allows organizations to balance cost-effective long-term data storage with the ability to recover IT infrastructure when needed rapidly.

Traditional backup strategies often rely on a single type of storage, typically either object storage or block-level storage. Each approach has its strengths, but also presents limitations when applied to real-world scenarios requiring both affordability and rapid disaster recovery.

Object storage, such as S3-compatible systems, is widely used for long-term data retention due to its scalability, deduplication capabilities, and accessibility through APIs. It is particularly suited to archiving, granular file recovery, and cost-sensitive backup policies. However, recovering a full virtual machine from object storage can take significant time, making it less suitable for scenarios where a minimal Recovery Time Objective (RTO) is required.

Block storage, on the other hand, provides the ability to quickly spin up virtual machines directly from snapshots. This is essential for organizations with low RTO requirements, such as in high-availability or mission-critical systems. The trade-off is cost: block storage is typically priced based on total disk volume, regardless of actual data usage, which can make it expensive to scale.

Introducing Double Storage: A hybrid approach

With Double Storage, Hystax Acura now provides a hybrid storage architecture that integrates both object and block storage within a single backup strategy. All backups continue to be stored in object storage as the primary and long-term repository, while the latest snapshots are automatically duplicated in block storage. This approach allows companies to benefit from the advantages of both systems: the rapid recovery speed of block storage for recent backups and the cost-efficiency of object storage for historical copies.

The entire process is fully automated. Acura manages the rotation of backups, determining which snapshots should remain in block storage and which can be offloaded to object storage. This logic allows for optimized use of high-performance storage without manual intervention or added complexity.

The feature is especially relevant for businesses that need to meet both high availability and long-term data retention requirements, such as banks, telecommunications providers, industrial companies, and online services. It is also valuable for managed service providers (MSPs) and integrators offering Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) to clients who demand flexible storage policies.

"This dual-storage mechanism is aimed at solving a common dilemma in IT operations: how to achieve fast recovery without overpaying for storage that remains idle most of the time," said Edwin-Alexander Kuss, Director of Global Sales at Hystax.

Broader implications for backup strategies

The introduction of Double Storage comes at a time when organizations are re-evaluating the balance between backup speed, availability, and cost. By reducing dependency on a single storage format, companies gain greater control over their backup infrastructure and budget planning. For businesses managing high volumes of critical data, this kind of flexibility can help address ongoing concerns around cloud storage and backup complexity and expense.

This aligns with growing interest in cloud storage backup solutions that provide automation, scalability, and performance, without forcing trade-offs between operational resilience and cost management.

Availability

The Double Storage feature is available immediately within Hystax Acura. The platform supports a wide range of storage backends, including public cloud providers (AWS, Azure, and others) and S3-compatible systems such as Ceph, MinIO, and other on-premises or hybrid cloud configurations. Backup storage policies can be customized manually or through a programmable API.

This release extends Acura's capabilities as a flexible solution for protecting virtual machines, applications, and full IT infrastructures. It builds on Hystax's commitment to helping organizations streamline their storage backup and recovery processes while adapting to evolving performance and cost requirements.

About Hystax

Hystax develops software solutions for IT infrastructure resilience, including cloud migration, backup, and disaster recovery tools. Its flagship product, Hystax Acura, is used globally by enterprises and service providers to protect and restore workloads across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company provides solutions for enterprises, including PwC, Yves Rocher, Nokia, DHL, and Airbus, helping them ensure seamless cloud adoption, business continuity, and financial operations management.

Hystax continues to focus on delivering tools that address modern challenges in application data protection, including cloud backup storage pricing optimization and real-time infrastructure availability.

