Hystax Releases OptScale AI to Help Enterprises Cut AI Costs and Govern AI Agents

Hystax, a cloud infrastructure, FinOps, and AI governance software company, today released OptScale AI – an enterprise AI governance platform that helps organizations cut LLM costs by up to 40%, enforce security policies across every AI interaction, and bring AI agents under full operational control.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hystax has announced the release of OptScale AI, extending its OptScale FinOps platform with capabilities designed to help organizations manage and optimize AI usage across teams, models, and AI agents. As AI adoption accelerates, many companies are struggling with rising LLM costs, limited oversight, security risks, and AI agents operating without clear controls. OptScale AI addresses these challenges through a unified platform for cost optimization, AI security, observability, and AI agent governance across both local and public LLM environments.

A Unified Platform for AI Governance

OptScale AI introduces four integrated components designed to help organizations govern AI usage across models, prompts, and agents:

AI Gateway – Routes requests between local and public models, optimizing AI costs by up to 40%

Security & Guardrails – Applies content filtering, PII detection, and data loss prevention before data reaches external systems

Analytics & Tracing – Provides visibility into AI usage, including cost, performance, latency, and error tracking

AI Agent Control – Governs existing AI agents with cost and recursion limits, anomaly detection, and unauthorized access protection

Together, these components help organizations keep AI usage under control as adoption grows.

Measurable Impact from Early Deployments

In pre-release testing, OptScale AI demonstrated measurable improvements in cost efficiency and operational oversight:

Up to 40% reduction in AI-related costs

Near-zero routing latency (under 50 milliseconds)

Full request visibility with audit-ready logs

Real-time detection of anomalous agent behavior and unauthorized access attempts

These early results highlight the growing need for centralized AI governance as organizations move from experimentation to production use.

Making AI Governance Easier to Adopt

OptScale AI is available as both a cloud-hosted SaaS platform and an on-premises solution, allowing organizations to choose the deployment model that best fits their infrastructure and compliance requirements. The platform includes a free tier for small teams and scalable pricing for enterprise environments.

"Most companies today have no idea what their employees – or their AI agents – are actually sending to external models. OptScale AI gives you full visibility and control across every interaction, without slowing anyone down," said Nick Smirnov, CEO at Hystax.

About Hystax and OptScale AI

Hystax is a cloud infrastructure, FinOps, and AI governance software company. Its products help enterprises migrate, protect, and optimize cloud environments, and govern AI usage across teams and models.

Hystax's OptScale is an open-source FinOps platform used by thousands of organizations worldwide to manage and reduce cloud costs across multi-cloud environments.

OptScale AI, released in May 2026, is an enterprise AI governance platform that helps organizations cut LLM costs, enforce security policies, and bring AI agents under operational control.

Learn more at: optscale.ai

Media Contact

Xenia Lavrova, Hystax, 44 753716973, [email protected], https://hystax.com

SOURCE Hystax