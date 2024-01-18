HYTE Announces First Y60 Case Bundle Collaboration with NIJISANJI EN

HYTE will offer three case bundles featuring Enna Alouette, Elira Pendora, and Rosemi Lovelock on custom colored Y60 cases

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, today announced its first collaboration with NIJISANJI EN, the VTuber agency. The collaboration will consist of three custom colored pastel Y60 cases featuring VTubers Enna Alouette, Elira Pendora, and Rosemi Lovelock, bundled with a custom Desk Pad, Keycap Set, and Wall Scroll.

Enna Alouette

Designed to represent the bird angel herself, the Enna Alouette custom Y60 case features illustrations of Enna by artist yenkoes adorning the front and side glass panels of the case and her mascot "Aloupeeps" on the corner glass panel. Musical notes dance across the top and bottom border of the custom pastel purple Y60 case, to the tune of "Mushroom," leading the eye to the rear of the case where a limited-edition plate will mark which number out of 1,000 units the case is. Along with the custom Y60 case, Aloupeeps can also look forward to a custom desk pad featuring Enna, custom 112-piece keycap set with Enna related symbols and coloring, and a custom Enna Alouette wall scroll.

"I am really happy to be collaborating with HYTE in making a PC case," said Enna Alouette. "It features the Aloupeeps on the TAB key, so I really hope everybody likes it! Thank you so, so much to our artist, yenkoes as well, for the beautiful art. Win or lose, I'll always be by your side, literally!"

Elira Pendora

The Elira Pendora Y60 case has been custom colored to a pastel blue and features the dragon tamer and her companion "Pikl" on the front and side panels along with her "Weewas" mascot on the corner glass. On the top corner border of the Y60 case are a single set of head wings and on the rear of the case a limited-edition plate marking which number out of 1,000 units the case is. Elira Pendora's keycap set will feature plus-shaped pins, Pikl, Weewas, and more symbols that represent Elira. Also included in the Elira Pendora bundle will be a custom wall scroll and desk pad featuring the VTuber.

"I can't believe this is happening," said Elira Pendora. "It's a real dream come true! Teaming up with HYTE and yenkoes to create this beautiful PC case, you're just one push away from you and me hehe."

Rosemi Lovelock

Shrouded in a pastel pink, the Rosemi Lovelock Y60 case depicts the maiden holding a rose on the front and side panels while a chibi version of Rosemi holding her mascot "Butame" adorns the corner glass panel with her name in both English and Katakana at the bottom. On the power button of the Rosemi Lovelock Y60 Case is a rose and, on the rear, a limited-edition plate marking which number out of 1,000 units the case is. The included pink and white 112 keycap set features roses, leaves, Butame, and more symbols that represent Rosemi. Rosebuds can also look forward to a custom desk and wall scroll featuring the VTuber.

"I'm super excited to collaborate with HYTE," said Rosemi Lovelock. "You'll now be able to keep a part of me closer to you in your everyday life with a super cute and stylish gaming design! Time to use the beautiful and elegant design inspired by THE Great Rosemi-sama herself to help you get all those dubs you deserve!"

Pricing & Availability

NIJISANJI EN Y60 case bundles are currently available for pre-order from HYTE.com within the United States and Canada for a starting MSRP of $299.99 USD. Each Y60 case bundle is sold separately.

Global availability of the NIJISANJI EN Y60 case bundles is expected at the end of quarter one.

Webpages

For more information on the NIJISANJI EN Y60 case bundles, please visit: https://hyte.co/nijisanji-pr

Images

For additional images of the NIJISANJI EN Y60 case bundles, please visit: https://hyte.co/nijisanji-photos

Video

To view the official launch video of the NIJISANJI EN Y60 Case bundles, please visit: https://youtu.be/pKhErP8JU0s

About HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

Media Contact

Stacey Dugo, HYTE, 626 269 5200, [email protected], https://hyte.com/

SOURCE HYTE