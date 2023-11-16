HYTE Announces New Watson Amelia Y40 Case Bundle Collaboration

Included with the Watson Amelia Y40 Case Bundle will be a "Bubba" plush keychain, Investigators notepad, Watson Amelia wall scroll and more

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, in collaboration with Watson Amelia hololive English -Myth-, represented by the VTuber agency COVER Corporation, today unveiled its new limited-edition Watson Amelia Y40 Case Bundle featuring a custom Y40 PC Case, Bubba Plush Keychain, Investigators Notepad and more.

"Finally, a case bundle perfectly detailed and dedicated for the Teamates of Ame-chan," said King Perez de Tagle, Marketing Executive Producer of HYTE. "Fans can look forward to collecting a completely custom Watson Amelia themed HYTE Y40 Case with all the essentials included - even Bubba in keychain-plush form!"

HYTE's fourth case collaboration with a hololive English -Myth- star features a custom Warm Sunbeam yellow Y40 case with the famous VTuber Watson Amelia, illustrated by artist Rosuuri, gracing the front and side panels. HYTE has also incorporated illustrations by artist Walfie, including a depiction of "Smol Ame" on the ventilation side panel. Additional small design details include meandering footprints on the top border and "Watson Amelia" in Japanese on the bottom border of the one-of-a-kind Y40 case.

"Cute overload!" said Watson Amelia. "This PC case turned out so awesome, huge thanks to the amazing artists and team! The Bubba plushy is just amazing...I NEED 10!"

Included with every order of HYTE's Watson Amelia Y40 Bundle will be several accessories fans can look forward to, including: certificate of authenticity, acrylic magnifying glass keychain, enamel pocket watch, "Bubba" plush keychain, Investigators notepad, sticker sheet, Watson Amelia wall scroll, Watson Amelia desk pad, and custom cable sleeves.

Pricing & Availability

The HYTE Watson Amelia Y40 Bundle is available for pre-order starting today in the United States and Canada for a starting MSRP of $279.99 USD.

Global availability is expected in quarter one of 2024.

Webpages

For more information on the HYTE Watson Amelia Y40 Bundle, please visit: https://hyte.co/watsonamelia-pr

Images

For additional images of the HYTE Watson Amelia Y40 Bundle, please visit: https://hyte.co/ame-pr-images

Video

To watch the official HYTE Watson Amelia Y40 Bundle launch video, please visit: https://youtu.be/T4dYXOBKgGY

About HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

About hololive English

hololive English is a VTuber group that specializes in livestreaming and content creation that are aimed towards English-speaking viewers.

For more information about hololive English, visit https://hololive.hololivepro.com/en/talents?gp=english

About COVER Corporation

COVER Corporation is an IT company which blends content creation with VR and AR technologies to carry its vision of delivering the culture of virtual streaming to the world. COVER Corporation operates hololive production, a VTuber agency which encompasses the VTuber groups hololive, hololive Indonesia, hololive English, HOLOSTARS, and HOLOSTARS English. The agency houses next-generation virtual talents whose activities include live streaming on platforms such as YouTube and interacting with fans on Twitter. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company.

For more information about COVER Corporation, visit https://cover-corp.com/en.

hololive production, hololive, hololive Indonesia, hololive English, HOLOSTARS, and HOLOSTARS English are trademarks of COVER Corporation.

Media Contact

Stacey Dugo, HYTE, (626) 269-5200, [email protected], https://hyte.com/

SOURCE HYTE