HYTE Announces Special Edition hololive 5th fes. Capture the Moment Custom Keycap Set in Partnership with hololive GAMERS

The 142 HYTE keycap set will feature signature icons from talents Shirakami Fubuki, Ookami Mio, Nekomata Okayu, and Inugami Korone

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, today announced its special edition hololive 5th fes. Capture the Moment custom Keycap Set featuring special icons representing the members of hololive GAMERS.

The HYTE x hololive GAMERS Capture the Moment Keycap Set brings Shirakami Fubuki, Ookami Mio, Nekomata Okayu, and Inugami Korone to your desktop in a custom Ice Blue, Lilac, and Blush Pink colorway with JIS, ANSI and UK/ISO novelty keys available out of the box. The Capture the Moment Keycap Set comes with 142 Cherry profile MX-compatible keycaps and support for 60%, 65%, 75%, and TKL keyboards. Signature icons of all four hololive GAMERS talents are featured on the keycap set including Fubuki's "Meme Queen" crown, Mio's bell ornament, Okayu's collar charm, Korone's chocolate cornet, and more.

Hololive GAMERS fans who purchase the keycap set will receive a bonus collectible RGB switch keychain base with four interchangeable keycaps featuring Fubuki, Mio, Okayu, and Korone.

Pricing & Availability

The HYTE special edition hololive 5th fes. Capture the Moment Custom Keycap Set is currently available for pre-order from HYTE.com, globally, excluding Japan, for a starting MSRP of $99.99 USD.

The HYTE special edition hololive 5th fes. Capture the Moment Custom Keycap Set will be available for pre-order from TSUKUMO, in Japan, for a special promotional price of 12,970¥ until April 17, 2024 JST.

Promotional pricing subject to change without notice. See store for up-to-date pricing.

To learn more about the HYTE special edition hololive 5th fes. Capture the Moment Custom Keycap Set, please visit: https://hyte.co/ctm-keycaps-pr

For additional images of the HYTE special edition hololive 5th fes. Capture the Moment Custom Keycap Set, please visit: https://hyte.co/ctm-keycap-images

To watch the official launch trailer of the HYTE special edition hololive 5th fes. Capture the Moment Custom Keycap Set, please visit: https://youtu.be/QP9CQ6T-2i8

About HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

