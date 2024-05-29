HYTE Announces THICC Q80 Trio All-in-One 360mm Liquid Cooler

Alongside THICC Q80 Trio, HYTE will also introduce the THICC P60 240mm AIO sans the display panel and a new series of THICC FP12 fans

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, today announced the THICC Q80 Trio, a 360mm version of its inaugural all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, THICC P60 Duo, and a new series of its THICC FP12 fans.

THICC Q80 Trio

HYTE introduces THICC Q80 Trio – the highest performing cooler ever made. A 360mm long, 52mm THICC Ginormous Heat Exchanger absorbs more watts than any other liquid cooler, while the Dual Harmonic Pumps effortlessly chill the hottest CPUs. Our bigger 2nd generation copper cold plate with a 50% higher skived fin coverage and upgraded liquid flow path drops temps by up to 2°C more. Included THICC FP12 Trio has a refreshed omnidirectional aesthetic, integrating fans into a single frame while silently obliterating heat with the highest performance-to-noise ratio on the market.

Mounted above the cold plate on a double-hinged floating spout will be an eye catching 5" Ultraslim IPS Display with a 42-Pixel qRGB array on the back side, bringing systems to life with mesmerizingly saturated color. THICC Q80 will be a Nexus Link Primary Node capable of connecting up to 18 devices on a single channel and up to 36 devices across both available channels. THICC Q80 will be available in both Pitch Black and Panda colorways and will be fully customizable through HYTE Nexus.

THICC P60 Duo

THICC P60 Duo will be HYTE's second 240mm AIO, delivering the same exceptional performance as THICC Q60 in a sleek new aesthetic at a more affordable price! Included THICC FP12 Duo has a refreshed omnidirectional aesthetic, integrating fans into a single frame while silently obliterating heat with the highest performance-to-noise ratio on the market. Category innovating projector lenses collect scattered rays of qRGB light, focusing them into a beam of mesmerizing color, bringing your system to life in super luminous and deeply saturated color without requiring additional LED strips. Powered by Nexus Link, THICC P60 Duo can control an entire system's worth of cooling and lighting off a single cable with up to 18 devices on a single port or up to 36 devices across both Type-C and Type-M channels. It'll be available in both Panda and Pitch Black colorways.

THICC FP12 Duo & Trio

Meet HYTE's new THICC FP12 Duo and Trio. Omnidirectional aesthetics provide uninterrupted visual flow without sacrificing the exceptional 32mm THICC performance. A more efficient and seamless design integrates all fans into a single frame, eliminating connections for the easiest build ever. Fiberglass reinforced liquid crystal polymer blades silently obliterate heat with monstrous 105.8 CFM airflow and 8.14 mm-H2O static pressure. Included thermal and positioning sensors enable intelligent system-wide cooling control with dynamic sensor input/output mapping and custom curves for each individual fan using HYTE Nexus software. Powered by Nexus Link, snap these together magnetically with ease via Type-M. Available in both Panda and Pitch Black colorways.

Pricing & Availability

THICC Q80 Trio is expected to be available in August 2024.

THICC P60 Duo is expected to be available in September 2024.

THICC FP12 Duo and Trio are expected to be available in August 2024.

About HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

