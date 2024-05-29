HYTE Launches the Next Generation of Y70 Touch - Y70 Touch Infinite

Alongside the Y70 Touch Infinite HYTE will also release the Y70 Touch Infinite Display Upgrade and new Milky Y70's

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, today announced the next generation of its viral Y70 Touch case, Y70 Touch Infinite, alongside the Y70 Touch Infinite Display Upgrade, as promised to its users.

After the unfortunate discontinuation of Y70 Touch in February of 2024, HYTE was diligent in its development and pursuit of an infinite touchscreen solution for one of its leading cases. Introducing Y70 Touch Infinite with a larger 14.5" integrated touchscreen, 688 x 2560 resolution, and 183 PPI for improved compatibility and resource usage. Y70 Touch Infinite boasts a 33% closer dot pitch for a sharper-looking image alongside a 17% brighter LCD panel and a 25% higher contrast ratio. The 60Hz refresh rate with 50% faster pixel response time enables a smoother and more fluid visual experience than its predecessor.

Display Upgrade

Fulfilling HYTE's promise to its users is the HYTE Y70 Touch Infinite Display Upgrade that slots perfectly into the corner panel of the Y70 and transforms it into the Y70 Touch Infinite. Ready to slot in, out of the box, the display upgrade connects via USB 2.0 header, SATA Power and DisplayPort cables.

Milky Y70's

HYTE is also pleased to introduce its new Milky Y70's, featuring Taro Milk, Strawberry Milk, and Blueberry Milk flavors. Soft and creamy colors soak Y70 in a sweet and delicious new look, including Milky canopies for uninterrupted visual flow.

HYTE will have the Y70 Touch Infinite, Y70 Touch Infinite Display Upgrade, and Milky Y70's on display during Computex 2024.

Pricing & Availability

Y70 Touch Infinite is currently available for preorder, globally, from HYTE.com for a starting MSRP of $379.99 USD.

Y70 Touch Infinite Display Upgrade is currently available for preorder, globally, from HYTE.com for a starting MSRP of $199.99.

Milky Y70's are currently available for preorder in Strawberry Milk, Taro Milk, and Blueberry Milk, globally, from HYTE.com for a starting MSRP of $219.99 USD.

Webpages

To learn more about the Y70 Touch Infinite and Milky Y70's, please visit: https://hyte.co/TI-and-Milkys

To learn more about the Y70 Touch Infinite Display Upgrade, please visit: https://hyte.co/Y70-TI-kit

Images

For additional images of the Y70 Touch Infinite, Y70 Touch Infinite Display Upgrade, and Milky Y70's, please visit: https://hyte.co/Y70-family-images

Video

To watch the official Y70 Touch Infinite Display Upgrade launch video, please visit: https://youtu.be/GSM2DfvkaBk

About HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

Media Contact

Dave Alcock, HYTE, 626 269 5200, [email protected], https://www.hyte.com

