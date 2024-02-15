HYTE Releases New Y70 After Overwhelming Demand for Y70 Touch

After twenty times the customer demand for the Y70 Touch HYTE has released the Y70 with three-piece panoramic glass panels – sans the touchscreen

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, today releases the new Y70 in response to the overwhelming demand for the widely popular Y70 Touch, further expanding its signature Y-Series of cases. The Y70 will provide HYTE fans with the familiar look and feel of the Y60 with the expanded GPU and thermal support of the Y70 Touch.

"The depth of consideration we have poured into the HYTE Y70 is unparalleled," said Rob Teller, Product Director of HYTE. "Every dimension has been reimagined and upgraded from the Y60, giving way to extraordinary aesthetics, thermals, and building experience."

Available in four color ways: snow white, white/black, black/black, and red/black, Y70 provides the familiar satisfaction of an uninterrupted, panoramic system view felt with the Y60 in an expanded format. With external dimensions of 470 x 320 x 470 mm and expanded four-slot GPU compatibility the HYTE Y70 continues the aesthetic design of the Y-Series with exclusive vertical GPU mounting enabled by a color matched 4.0 PCIe riser cable. Ready to house the most power-hungry graphics cards available on the market, users can mount up to three 120 mm fans in the Y70 basement to provide a direct line of airflow to the GPU.

The iconic HYTE Y-series ventilation pattern continues with the Y70 and has been optimized with lower impedance for increased airflow and cooling capacity. Up to a 360mm radiator can be mounted to the side and the adjustable top bracket of the case, while up to a 180mm air cooler can be mounted comfortably within the Y70.

The Y70 is currently available for purchase in the United States and Canada from HYTE.com for a starting MSRP of $219.99 USD and available for preorders globally with select local retailers at the following MSRPs: €229,99, £219.99.

To learn more about the Y70, please visit: https://hyte.co/y70-pr

For additional images of the Y70, please visit: https://hyte.co/y70-images

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

