HYTE Releases Nexus Link Ecosystem of Products

A Sequential Node Network designed to simplify component connection and drastically reduce cable management

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, releases its Nexus Link Ecosystem of products with a revolutionary new digital hardware interface for its "Powered by Nexus" components.

"PC builders of today want to fit all the screens, cooling, and RGB they possibly can into their systems, which far too often results in a tedious user experience filled with compromises," said Ish Patel, Tech Marketing Specialist at HYTE. "Our Nexus Link Ecosystem aims to deliver the simple, smart, and scalable solution that everyone has been asking for. A revolutionary new digital hardware interface that combines power, cooling, lighting, and sensor data into a single cable!"

Nexus Link devices connect as a Sequential Node Network, combining power, cooling, lighting, and sensor data into a single cable to reduce cable management and clutter. Within the Nexus Link Ecosystem, THICC Q60 and Nexus Portal NP50 operate as primary nodes while THICC FP12 Fans and LS10 and LS30 qRGB Light Strips operate as secondary nodes. Every node in the network is equipped with its own microcontroller, enabling two-way communication between the HYTE Nexus software and Nexus Link hardware nodes.

Interfaces

Nexus Link consists of two interfaces: Nexus Link Type-C, used to connect nodes via cable, and Nexus link Type-M used to magnetically connect nodes directly to one another. Legacy PWM fan control is also supported by Nexus Link with optional breakout cables.

AmpScale

Network expansion of the Nexus Link Ecosystem is managed by Nexus Link AmpScale, a real-time algorithm that monitors the amount of system network devices and protects controllers from over-current. AmpScale will automatically recalculate and distribute the available current for expanded power delivery and alert users when capacity needs to be adjusted.

THICC Q60

HYTE's first AIO, THICC Q60 operates within the Nexus Link Ecosystem as a primary node with one Nexus Link Type-C and one Nexus Link Type-M channel to control an entire system's worth of cooling and lighting through one cable.

Nexus Portal NP50

For customers wanting to enter HYTE's Nexus Link Ecosystem without the THICC Q60, the Nexus Portal NP50 also operates as a primary node with three Nexus Link Type-C and one PWM channel to connect up to 18 devices on a single port and up to 54 devices across all three Type-C channels. Nexus Portal NP50 fits in any 2.5" mounting location and comes with a cover shroud to help organize I/O routing.

THICC FP12 Performance Fans

THICC FP12 Fans operate as a secondary node, connecting sequentially via Nexus Link Type-M channels or a legacy 4-pin PWM channel. THICC FP12 fans are 32mm thick and designed to excel as both a case or radiator fan with fiberglass reinforced Liquid Crystal Polymer blades for exceptional rigidity, durability, and aerodynamics. THICC FP12 fans contain a thermal and positioning sensor to ensure an optimal cooling configuration and come with a zero RPM mode to completely stop the fan blades from spinning for silent operation under light workloads.

LS10 & LS30 qRGB Light Strips

With a 20-Pixel qRGB array on the LS10 and a 62-Pixel qRGB array on the LS30, systems are sure to be saturated in immersive 2D lighting with 24-bit color depth. Operating as a secondary node, both the LS10 and LS30 connect sequentially via Nexus Link Type-C channels and attach to metal surfaces with ease via the embedded Neodymium magnets. Up to 249 ARGB LEDs can be powered simultaneously at maximum brightness by a single Nexus Link Type-C channel.

Pricing & Availability

THICC Q60 is currently available for purchase from HYTE.com within the United States and Canada for a starting MSRP of $299.99 USD. Global availability is expected in quarter one of 2024.

THICC FP12 3-Pack and THICC FP12 3-Pack with Nexus Portal NP50 are currently available for purchase from HYTE.com within the United States and Canada for a starting MSRP of $79.99 and $109.99 USD, respectively. Global availability is expected in quarter one of 2024.

LS10 qRGB Light Strips 3-Pack and LS10 qRGB Light Strips 3-Pack with Nexus Portal NP50 are currently available for purchase from HYTE.com within the United States and Canada for a starting MSRP of $39.99 and $69.99 USD, respectively. Global availability is expected in quarter one of 2024.

LS30 qRGB Light Strips 2-Pack and LS30 qRGB Light Strips 2-Pack with Nexus Portal NP50 are currently available for purchase from HYTE.com within the United States and Canada for a starting MSRP of $44.99 and $74.99, respectively. Global availability is expected in quarter one of 2024.

Nexus Portal NP50 is available with purchase of THICC FP12, LS10, or LS30.

