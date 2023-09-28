HYTE Revolt 3 powers the new MAINGEAR Revolt Series of small-form-factor gaming PCs

"Collaborating with MAINGEAR to drop Revolt Series gaming PCs reinforces both companies' commitments to elevating the PC gaming community by providing gamers a powerful variety of space-saving gaming PCs that check all gamers' boxes," said Jeffrey Cheng, Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing at HYTE. Tweet this

"Collaborating with MAINGEAR to drop Revolt Series gaming PCs reinforces both companies' commitments to elevating the PC gaming community by providing gamers a powerful variety of space-saving gaming PCs that check all gamers' boxes," said Jeffrey Cheng, Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing at HYTE. "We look forward to expanding this collaboration and dropping more PC series with MAINGEAR in the future."

Outstanding performance in stylish small-form-factor PC case

Choosing the HYTE Revolt 3, MAINGEAR was able to craft a very compact yet powerful gaming PC series as part of its MAINGEAR Drops program. The MAINGEAR Revolt series is available with a broad range of enthusiast-level components, delivering unparalleled performance with GPU options ranging from the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 up to the top-tier GeForce RTX 4090, paired with the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors from i5-13400F to i9-13900K. The carefully crafted builds offer efficient air cooling and are the perfect companion for performance-oriented users seeking compact and sleek small-form-factor gaming PCs.

"The Revolt series drop is a total game-changer that provides gamers a powerful advantage, regardless of where life takes them! This isn't just another gaming PC, it's a showcase of our expert team coming together with industry partners to create a wildly unique and capable series of esports-ready desktops that are uncompromisingly powerful, compact, and portable," said Wallace Santos, CEO and co-founder of MAINGEAR.

Availability

The new MAINGEAR Revolt is available today in different configurations starting at $1,499 while the HYTE Revolt 3 is currently available for purchase as a stand alone case for a starting MSRP of $129 from HYTE.com

Webpages

To learn more about the MAINGEAR Revolt series, please visit: https://maingear.com/revolt-series/

To learn more about the HYTE Revolt 3, please visit: https://hyte.com/revolt3

Images

For additional images of the MAINGEAR Revolt series, please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/r853dyifpfxr1ajq0451i/h?rlkey=cyzmskay4w31kumb0229tokmq&dl=0

For additional images of the HYTE Revolt 3 ITX PC case, please visit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0637tev46zt8fo7fddozj/h?rlkey=4oykfpjxsrq58zrrwf2qdejy6&dl=0

About HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company, and its products are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

HYTE is a subsidiary brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs. HYTE, and its logo are registered trademarks of iBUYPOWER in the United States and/or other countries. Pricing, availability, features and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About MAINGEAR

MAINGEAR is a leader in high-performance gaming PCs. With a passion for building the best high-performance computers, MAINGEAR will continue to set the standard. MAINGEAR's mission is to deliver world-class computing solutions focusing on customization, service, and performance.

Media Contact

Stacey Dugo, HYTE, (626) 269-5200, [email protected], https://www.hyte.com/

SOURCE HYTE