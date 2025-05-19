HYTE's Nexus Software Continues Innovative Developments With Nexus 2. 3 And New Accessories Revealed At Computex

Nexus 2.3 Build Expands Hardware Compatibility and User Experiences; New Y70, FA12 Fan Colorways and Gen. 5 Hyper Riser Details Revealed

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, announced all-new features coming to its revolutionary Nexus software solution with its 2.3 update at this year's Computex. The company also shared details on its Computex lineup, including their upcoming PCIE 5.0 Hyper Riser, and new colorways for its FA12 fans and Y70 case. For more information, please visit: https://hyte.co/computex25-pr

HYTE's 2.3 update for its Nexus software will focus on increased compatibility with the latest PC hardware via further integration of OpenRGB's SDK and other hardware libraries for precise performance monitoring. The 2.3 update will also expand on HYTE's "Powered by Nexus" hardware capabilities with all new widgets for the Y70 Touch Infinite display - including new lighting and FPS widgets – and all-new multi-stat panels for HYTE's Q-Series line of AIO liquid coolers.

Some of HYTE's other items from its Computex lineup include:

PCIE 5.0 Hyper Riser – Designed to unleash the full potential of next generation PC graphics, HYTE is set to launch its Hyper Riser cable soon, which offers industry-leading performance and bandwidth set against the PCI Express 5.0 standard.

Matcha Milk Y70 – After listening to the community demand, HYTE is excited to share an all-new colorway for its popular Y70 case that paints the stylish chassis in deep and distinct "Matcha Tea"-green colors.

HYTE is also releasing a "Matcha Milk" Y70 Touch Infinite display upgrade kit that will be available as a separate purchase.

Touch Infinite display upgrade kit that will be available as a separate purchase. Milky FA12 Four-Fan Packs – New colorways, including Strawberry Milk,Taro Milk, Snow White, and Matcha Milk, will soon be available Like the original FA12 fans, these also offer a hybrid blade design for the best balance of performance in airflow and static pressure, along with PWM control for a higher range of speeds with more precise control.

These items, along with the recently announced X50 and X50 Air Modern Performance Case from HYTE, are on display in the HYTE Suite at Computex 2025. For all items, fans can visit HYTE.com and click "Notify Me" to be informed on when these items become available for purchase

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

Details on launch timing for Nexus 2.3, the PCIE 5.0 Hyper Riser, Milky FA12 Four-Fan Packs, the Y70 Matcha Milk Modern Aesthetic Case, and the Y70 Touch Infinite Matcha Milk display upgrade will be shared at a later date. MSRP for these products will also be shared later.

WEBSITES:

To learn more about HYTE's Computex lineup, please visit: https://hyte.co/computex25-pr

IMAGES

For additional images of HYTE's Computex lineup, please visit: https://hyte.co/computex25-press-kit

