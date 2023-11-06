Hytiva Opens Consumer Delivery Services to All Legal Jurisdictions Internationally

In line with its plans to broaden consumer cannabis delivery, Hytiva® is now collaborating with various companies to extend its delivery technology and services to all areas where cannabis delivery for consumers is legal. Hytiva is inviting any cannabis operator wishing to open or build upon their consumer delivery business to further expand to their area.
MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following through on its preparations for consumer cannabis delivery expansion, Hytiva® is now actively working with companies to make its delivery technology and services available to all legal jurisdictions for consumer cannabis delivery.
Making Delivery Work for Any Cannabis Business
In addition to working with existing clients, Hytiva is inviting any cannabis retailer wishing to open or build upon their consumer delivery business to further expand to their area. In addition to logistics technology and dispatching, Hytiva also provides custom configurable driver management, flexible compensation programs including mileage-based reimbursements for client managed drivers, compliance assistance, and Hytiva staffed driver pools in some jurisdictions.
In many jurisdictions, delivery is hindered by compliance requirements, time-consuming processes for staff to follow, and technology limitations, making it rare or non-existent despite being legally possible. Hytiva wishes to meet business where they need assistance, working with businesses to design delivery programs that work in their area, with the technology they need, and even driver assistance or training if needed.
Mike Kelp, President of Hytiva commented:
Hytiva is working hard to make cannabis delivery available to every consumer legally allowed to receive it. In addition to better serving disabled customers and many others for whom trips to a dispensary can be hard or impossible, delivery is welcomed by all cannabis consumers and has a long track record of benefits for the businesses that provide it if they can overcome the complexities of the cannabis industry. We are proud to be releasing real solutions that make delivery possible, efficient, and profitable in even the most demanding compliance markets where delivery is legal. We remain committed in our efforts to support cannabis businesses in every area they need us...and delivery is one of the most challenging.
Beyond the United States
While Hytiva calls the United States home, Hytiva has also been working towards opening international markets including South America and Europe as laws allow. All Hytiva technology has the ability to meet staff and customers in any language required, just Hytiva's consumer website, hytiva.com does. Combining these internationalization capabilities with Hytiva's latest technology releases for delivery expansion and consumer delivery anywhere in the world is possible.
Daniel Gozick, CTO of Hytiva explains:
Unlike most other technology vendors in the cannabis space, Hytiva has the engineers and team with a background of large scale applications and international experience. Prior to Hytiva, many on our team worked on massive applications in many languages, providing technology to connect people across many different countries and cultures. These capabilities are not new to our team and we are excited to see the industry grow to appreciate and benefit from what Hytiva is capable of.
Join Hytiva in Growing Consumer Cannabis Delivery
Ready to grow your business and join Hytiva in its industry changing efforts to expand delivery? Visit our Business Services area to learn more about delivery technology or email [email protected] to work with Hytiva on your delivery business.
