I-care Announces Strategic Integration Between I-see Technology and POLARIS Laboratories Fluid Analysis

The collaboration between I-care and POLARIS Laboratories brings together two critical sources of machine health intelligence, providing maintenance teams with a more complete view of equipment performance and condition. Fluid analysis results from POLARIS Laboratories can now feed directly into the I-see platform, which provides maintenance personnel with actionable insights into mechanical systems without the need for manual data transfer.

Using AI workflows, I-see processes millions of data points, clearly categorizing data to indicate potential issues and critical failures, generating recommendations through a centralized dashboard with asset, plant and global views, all accessible with a user-friendly interface.

Maintenance and reliability professionals will now be able to see lubricant condition, contamination and wear data, alongside vibration and temperature trends from Wi-care™ sensors. These combined insights facilitate more informed decisions and faster response times.

"This integration marks the beginning of a new chapter in data-driven maintenance," says Ben Detober, Deputy CEO of I-care Group. "By linking POLARIS Laboratories industry-leading fluid analysis with the I-see platform, we're giving customers the power to see more, know more and do more to protect their critical assets. It's the first of many partnerships we're enabling through I-see's open API to elevate reliability programs."

Both companies see this as the first step in a broader strategy to deliver seamless interoperability between reliability tools. Together, they aim to enhance maintenance workflows and reduce unplanned downtime for asset-intensive industries.

For more information on I-see, Wi-care and I-care's reliability technologies, visit http://www.icareweb.com

About POLARIS Laboratories

POLARIS Laboratories® is an independent fluid analysis company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and six additional laboratories around the globe. The company specializes in testing and analyzing oil, coolant, grease and diesel fuel to provide maintenance recommendations that reduce maintenance costs, improve equipment reliability and minimize unscheduled downtime for companies in the transportation, oil and gas, construction, mining and power generation industries. The United States and Poland laboratory locations are ISO17025:2017 certified by A2LA (certificate 2145.01). For more information, visit http://www.polarislabs.com

About I-care

The I-care Group is a global leader in predictive maintenance, monitoring hundreds of thousands of industrial machines worldwide with advanced technologies—including our own Wi-care™ vibration sensors. Our mission is to change the way the world performs. I-see™, our AI-driven platform, integrates effortlessly with I-care solutions and external systems thanks to its open API. It gathers data from all PdM techniques, delivers equipment failure prediction months ahead, and feeds external systems with essential insights to optimize maintenance operations. Founded in 2004 in Belgium, I-care employs more than 950 people, operates 36 offices across 16 countries (Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and the USA), and delivers worldwide expertise in reliability and predictive maintenance to customers in more than 55 countries. I-care has won several awards for its innovations, including ADM's 2024 Supplier Award for reliability services, the Factory Innovation Award at Hannover Messe, and the 2025 Solutions Award at The Reliability Conference. For more information, visit http://www.icareweb.com.

Media Contact

