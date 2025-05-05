I-care Honored with Solutions Award for Pioneering Predictive Maintenance at The Reliability Conference 2025

"This award is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of predictive maintenance. It's not just about preventing breakdowns—it's about helping our clients build a safer, more sustainable future." Post this

The Solutions Awards recognize organizations that leverage cutting-edge technology to advance reliability, safety, and environmental sustainability in asset management. I-care's award highlights its industry-leading platform, which combines advanced machine learning and real-time analytics to monitor hundreds of thousands of industrial machines across 55 countries. By empowering companies to anticipate and prevent equipment failures, I-care drives operational excellence and reduces downtime, saving clients an average of 25-35% in maintenance costs.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Reliabilityweb.com for our work in transforming how industries maintain their assets," said Fabrice Brion, CEO of I-care. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of predictive maintenance. It's not just about preventing breakdowns—it's about helping our clients build a safer, more sustainable future."

The Reliability Conference, a cornerstone event for the global reliability community, connects professionals, technologies and ideas to foster a culture of innovation. I-care's recognition underscores its role in driving the adoption of Maintenance 4.0, a methodology that integrates IoT, big data and AI to deliver real-time insights. This approach has made I-care a trusted partner for industries ranging from manufacturing to energy, enhancing productivity while minimizing environmental impact.

Founded in 2004, I-care has grown from a Belgian startup to a global powerhouse with 850 employees and 36 offices across 16 countries. Its solutions are trusted by clients in over 55 countries, cementing its position as a leader in the reliability and asset management space. This award marks another milestone in I-care's mission to change the way the world performs.

For more information about I-care and its award-winning solutions, visit http://www.icareweb.com.

ABOUT I-CARE:

The I-care group is the market leader in predictive maintenance, monitoring hundreds of thousands of industrial machines worldwide. Our mission is to change the way the world performs. Our AI and data-driven solutions predict industrial failures months or even years before they occur. Thanks to I-care, machines around the world are safer, more productive, and more sustainable. Founded in 2004 in Mons, Belgium, I-care employs over 850 people, has 36 offices in 16 countries (Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and the USA), and has customers in over 55 countries. For more information, visit http://www.icareweb.com.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.MichaelMackenzie.com

SOURCE I-care