I-Corps Hub West Accelerates Deep Tech Commercialization Across the West

"We accelerate innovation by meeting researchers at the edge of discovery and guiding them through the messy middle—the validation, the market discovery, and the pivot points," said Stacyann Russell, Hub Director of I-Corps Hub West. "Our vision is not just to build startups, but to build pathways that bring science into the world in meaningful ways."

As outlined in the 2024 strategy, the Hub has focused on four pillars:

Scaling Access: Regional programming expanded by 48% last year, reaching over 1,700 participants through 73 outreach events.

Supporting Talent: Instructor training and mentorship networks expanded

Driving Results: Startups from the Hub have secured millions in SBIR awards and venture funding—including placements in programs like Techstars, Y Combinator, and Activate.

Strengthening the Pipeline: A new GENESIS course and IGNITE prep modules will streamline readiness for national I-Corps pathways.

In 2025, the Hub is prioritizing transparency and efficiency by streamlining the "last mile" between regional programming and national nomination. It is also building partnerships with tech transfer offices, expanding its programming throughout the region including rural areas, and aligning its systems for long-term sustainability.

With continued leadership from institutions like USC, UCLA, CU Boulder, and Colorado State University, and in partnership with the NSF, I-Corps Hub West is doubling down on its mission: to accelerate inclusivity and sustainability by connecting pathways for innovators to commercialize their discoveries.

