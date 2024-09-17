I Drive Safely's New Research Reveals Cost-Saving Solution to Rising Car Insurance Premiums

Defensive driving courses offer a smart way to save amid rising car insurance costs

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As inflation continues to put a strain on consumers' wallets, the rising cost of car insurance is adding to the financial stress of millions of drivers. In response, I Drive Safely, which provides the most convenient, state-approved defensive driving courses available online, conducted a study to explore the impact of this latest trend. The report found that 69% of drivers have faced a car insurance premium hike in the last 12 months, and 73% were not given a reason for this increase. As a result, many drivers are looking to lower their insurance costs, finding defensive driving courses to be an effective solution for reducing rates.

"In today's challenging economic climate, every cent matters," said Laura Adams, Senior Driving Analyst at I Drive Safely. "Defensive driving courses offer an immediate, tangible way for drivers to not only save money but also become safer on the road—an essential benefit when insurance premiums are climbing."

I Drive Safely's research uncovers that 40% of drivers are concerned about not being able to afford their car insurance if prices continue to rise. Despite the potential savings, over half of drivers (55%) are unaware that defensive driving courses can reduce their premiums, revealing a major gap in knowledge at a time when every dollar counts. Those who did complete a defensive driving course reported both significant savings and improved road safety, making it a wise investment.

I Drive Safely offers an engaging and effective approach to defensive driving courses, allowing students to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule. I Drive Safely provides around-the-clock drivers education and defensive driving courses in several states, including Texas, California, Florida, New York, North Carolina, Virginia and Michigan.

Methodology

I Drive Safely's Rising Costs of Car Insurance study was conducted from July to August 2024. Findings were collected from more than 600 U.S.-based adults over 18 years of age who have a driver's license.

About I Drive Safely

I Drive Safely has successfully educated over 9 million students, establishing itself as the leading provider of defensive driving courses. For licensed drivers seeking ticket dismissal, I Drive Safely offers accredited courses approved by all applicable state courts. Unlike traditional in-person classes, our platform provides a flexible and convenient option, allowing you to complete your driver's education quickly and efficiently. Learn more at http://www.idrivesafely.com.

