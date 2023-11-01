I Like Music And Super Hi-Fi Announce Partnership To Offer Uncompressed Broadcast-Ready Music To Radio Companies Worldwide Through Program Director

"Radio companies often struggle to normalize and manage their music catalogs across stations," said Ryan Taylor, CCO at Super Hi-Fi. "With integration into Program Director, I Like Music becomes a simple and centralized way for programmers to keep the latest releases at their fingertips." Post this

Within Program Director, I Like Music customers have access to all of the US and UK charts, singles, and albums since those charts began in the 1950s, with unlimited access to millions more recordings from every music genre. The I Like Music catalog can be leveraged in all territories where Super Hi-Fi has customers, and local content can be accessed through the database.

"I Like Music is proud to be partnering with Super Hi-Fi, and we are very excited by their innovative and functionally rich AI-powered radio solutions," said I Like Music CEO Rachel Jones. "By integrating I Like Music's digital music library into Super Hi-Fi's Program Director, our partnership is creating a unique, market-leading solution which can be adapted to suit any need, whether that's on a smaller local or global enterprise scale. This integration will save radio stations time and money and frees them up to keep focusing on great radio programs."

Program Director, Super Hi-Fi's flagship product, is the world's first AI-powered Radio Operating System designed to help broadcasters build and scale amazing radio experiences with incredible efficiency. It offers a groundbreaking suite of radio creation tools that completely reimagines the workflow for programming, scheduling, and delivering radio experiences. Deep integration with the I Like Music catalog means that customers can now take advantage of programming using Super Hi-Fi's advanced sound code and data capabilities, including over 100 music attributes like Key, BPM, mood, energy, acousticness, chillness and much more.

The technical integration for customers of both companies is completely seamless, enabling users to access the combined capabilities of both platforms.

"Radio companies often struggle to normalize and manage their music catalogs across stations," said Ryan Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer at Super Hi-Fi. "With a deep integration into Program Director, I Like Music becomes an incredible solution for a simple and centralized way for stations to keep the latest releases at their fingertips for programming."

I Like Music provides easy to access, and simple to import, music, giving radio stations unlimited music creativity when programming their radio stations, whilst also offering significant economies of scale. The accompanying music data enables accurate music reporting and distributions of royalty payments to labels, publishers, artists and composers. For more information about integrating I Like Music into the radio workflow, contact: [email protected].

About I Like Music

Founded in 2008, I Like Music is one of the largest B2B online music catalogs globally, offering millions of uncompressed broadcast quality Commercial and Production Music tracks, with music metadata, that is licensed for business use. The company services many industries, ranging from Broadcast (Television & Radio), In-store Music (retail & hospitality), and the DJ market, via technical integrations with its extensive partner network. I Like Music's founders created the world's first online music service, and the company works with many leading global brands who need access to music.

About Super Hi-Fi

Super Hi-Fi is an AI-powered SaaS platform that enables digital media platforms and broadcasters to build and scale premium radio experiences. Founded in 2018, the company offers the most complete and robust AI platform in radio, delivering more than 2 billion commercial API calls per month. With patented technology capable of understanding the infinite nuances within music with the expertise of a human radio producer, Super Hi-Fi creates perfectly transitioned streams of music, interviews, news, weather, advertisements, and other audio content. The company powers the radio experiences of some of today's biggest brands, including Sonos Radio, iHeartRadio, Peloton and many others. Super Hi-Fi is based in Los Angeles, California. For more information, visit www.superhifi.com.

