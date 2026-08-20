"I Started a Bank -- And It Blew Up in My Face": Kevin Wessell on the Multi-Million-Dollar Mistake That Nearly Broke Him

Kevin Wessell, founder and CEO of Asset Protection Planners and known online as "The Business Guy," is sharing the story of what he calls the biggest business mistake of his 35-year career: launching an international lending institution that ultimately failed during the 2008 financial crisis. The venture initially performed well, financing real estate development during the housing boom. But when property values collapsed, borrowers abandoned projects and the institution was left with unfinished and difficult-to-sell properties. Wessell says the experience cost him millions of dollars, generated years of litigation, and consumed roughly a decade of his life. Several lawsuits followed. Most were settled, while three proceeded to trial. Wessell says he lost the first after following legal advice that caused his testimony to appear evasive. In a later trial, he chose to answer questions more directly and candidly and prevailed, with the court awarding his legal fees. Looking back, Wessell identifies four major lessons: stay within your circle of competence, expect accusations and rumors during litigation, protect your credibility through candor, and make full disclosure a non-negotiable business practice. He also accepts responsibility for mistakes made during the venture, including failing to ensure that every customer fully understood his role as a director of the institution. Today, Wessell says the experience informs his work at Asset Protection Planners, where his team helps business owners, physicians, and investors structure their assets before lawsuits or financial crises occur. "It's better to learn from someone else's mistakes than to make them yourself," Wessell said. "I hope these lessons help other business owners avoid the mistakes I made."

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The founder and CEO of Asset Protection Planners, known to his 180,000+ followers as "The Business Guy," shares a decade-long ordeal involving a failed lending venture, a bruising lawsuit, and the hard lessons on staying in your lane, full disclosure, and how to survive being sued

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Kevin Wessell, founder and CEO of Asset Protection Planners, a national asset protection planning firm, is speaking candidly about what he calls the single biggest business mistake of his 35-year career — a mistake that cost him millions of dollars, consumed roughly a decade of his life, and put him on the receiving end of the very lawsuits he has spent his career helping others prepare for.

Wessell built his reputation leading a team of attorneys and advisors who help business owners and physicians protect their assets before trouble hits. But in a new personal account, he reveals a costly lesson from earlier in his career: what happens when a successful professional strays outside his own area of expertise.

Chasing a Shiny Object

In the mid-2000s, at the height of a booming real estate market, Wessell and a group of colleagues launched an international lending institution designed to accept deposits and issue loans, much like a traditional bank. After two years of research, Wessell was confident the venture would diversify his company's revenue and give clients a new option for holding funds internationally. The reasoning seemed sound: historical failure rates for new banks were dramatically lower than those for typical small businesses.

The institution thrived at first, financing real estate development loans in a market where multiple offers on a single property in a single day were common. Then came the 2008 global financial crisis. As property values collapsed and developers walked away from their projects, the small lending institution was left holding a portfolio of half-finished, unsellable homes — properties that were then repeatedly vandalized and stripped of fixtures, appliances, and even furnaces by trespassers.

"I remember laying in bed at night staring at the ceiling with dread, sweat dripping down my temples," Wessell said. "We had to find contractors to finish construction, pay the taxes, and hope someone, anyone, would buy these properties in a market where almost nothing was selling."

Under the structure of the venture, Wessell and his companies were only compensated if the institution turned a profit. It never did. He walked away having earned nothing for years of work — and facing lawsuits from investors who felt misled by the outcome.

A Decade of Litigation

Of the handful of lawsuits that followed, most settled. Three went to trial. Wessell lost the first badly after following his attorney's advice to answer most questions with a version of "as I sit here today, I don't recall." The judge found the pattern evasive, and it badly undercut Wessell's credibility on the stand. In the second trial, Wessell set that advice aside, answered questions directly and candidly instead, and won decisively — with the court ordering the opposing side to cover his legal fees.

In total, the ordeal spanned roughly ten years — nearly a fifth of Wessell's life at the time — before the final case was resolved.

"To those who were affected, and to those who had to watch me wound as tight as a ball of rubber bands during that period, I owe a genuine apology," Wessell said. "They didn't deserve to go through that, and I have to take responsibility for it."

Four Lessons for Any Entrepreneur

Wessell says the experience, however painful, produced lessons he now shares with clients, his own sales team, and his YouTube audience:

1. If you get sued, expect to be accused of things you didn't do — don't let it derail you. Lawsuits invite exaggerated and even false claims. In Wessell's first trial, he followed his attorney's advice to answer most questions with "as I sit here today, I don't recall" — a strategy that backfired badly when the judge found the pattern evasive. In the second trial, Wessell abandoned that advice, answered questions directly and honestly, and won. The lesson: candor, not evasion, is what ultimately wins cases and preserves credibility.

2. Stay inside your circle of competence. Echoing Warren Buffett's well-known principle, Wessell stresses that expertise in one field does not transfer automatically to another. When he once ventured into an unfamiliar industry — high-end pawn brokering in Los Angeles — success came only because he partnered with someone who had 15 years of hands-on experience. He didn't apply that same discipline to the lending venture, and it cost him.

3. Public setbacks invite rumors — expect it, and don't let it define you. When a competitor published an inaccurate account of the situation in an open-submission online publication, former colleagues and acquaintances took it at face value rather than asking Wessell directly. He warns other business leaders to expect the same dynamic during any public dispute.

4. Full disclosure isn't optional. Wessell says one of his clearest personal failures was not ensuring every customer understood his role as a director of the institution. Transparent disclosure, he now teaches, protects both the business and the people it serves.

From Painful Lesson to Professional Mission

Today, Wessell channels those lessons into his work at Asset Protection Planners, where he and his team help business owners, physicians, and investors put legal structures in place — before a crisis hits, not after. The firm specializes in Cook Islands trusts and other offshore asset protection strategies, and Wessell says his own experience with litigation gives him a perspective few in his field can offer firsthand.

"It's better to learn from someone else's mistakes than to make them yourself," Wessell said. "I hope you're never in a similar position. But if you are, I hope these lessons help you avoid the mistakes I made."

About Kevin Wessell and Asset Protection Planners

Kevin Wessell is the founder and CEO of Asset Protection Planners (AssetProtectionPlanners.com), a firm whose attorneys and advisors have 35 years of experience structuring Cook Islands trusts and offshore asset protection plans for business owners, physicians, and investors nationwide. Widely recognized under his "The Business Guy" brand across YouTube and social media, Wessell is a sought-after voice on asset protection, business risk, and lawsuit prevention strategy.

To learn more about protecting your business and personal assets before a crisis strikes, visit AssetProtectionPlanners.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Wessell, Lawyers Limited, 1 9544001050, [email protected], lawyerslimited.com

SOURCE Lawyers Limited