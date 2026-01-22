i-Tech Joins ConverSight Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Quick Start AI to ERP Organizations

"By adding ConverSight, we're giving teams a practical way to turn ERP data into insight they can trust for planning, forecasting, and everyday decision-making, without adding complexity," said Anna Crean, VP of Growth (ERP), i-Tech Support. Post this

This collaboration expands ConverSight's reach across Acumatica ERP organizations operating in manufacturing, construction, distribution, services, and project-based environments, where financial visibility, planning accuracy, and operational clarity are critical to performance.

"Since day one, i-Tech has focused on helping customers use technology in a way that supports how they work and scales with their growth" said Anna Crean, VP of Growth (ERP), i-Tech Support. "By adding ConverSight, we're giving teams a practical way to turn ERP data into insight they can trust for planning, forecasting, and everyday decision-making, without adding complexity."

As part of i-Tech's ERP consulting and support services, ConverSight delivers continuous decision support using live ERP data, eliminating the need for traditional BI tools, custom dashboards, or ongoing data engineering. This is especially valuable for organizations navigating long timelines, variable costs, and shifting conditions, including construction and other project-based operations.

"i-Tech has a strong reputation for helping customers get real value from their ERP investments," said Ganesh Gandhieswaran, CEO and Co-Founder of ConverSight. "By partnering with i-Tech, we're extending Unified Decision Intelligence to more organizations through advisors who understand how decisions are made day to day. Together, we're delivering AI that is practical, accessible, and directly connected to business outcomes."

Delivered through i-Tech's consulting teams, customers benefit from rapid onboarding and faster time to value, bringing AI decision intelligence into daily workflows without months-long implementation cycles.

To learn more about accessing ConverSight through i-Tech, visit www.conversight.ai

About ConverSight

ConverSight is the category creator in Unified Decision Intelligence (UDI), combining agentic AI and analytics in one unified platform for supply chain organizations. ConverSight increases supply chain visibility, planning, forecasting, and data-driven actions without the complexity of traditional data science and limitations of traditional inventory management. ConverSight's patented AI employee, Athena, provides real-time insights, predictive analytics, and recommended actions. ConverSight was named a Gartner Cool Vendor, AI Agent of the Year 2025, Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) Top Software and Technology Solution 2024, and winner of the 2024 AI Breakthrough Award. Follow ConverSight on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube, tune into the Data Insights Podcast, or visit www.conversight.ai to learn more.

About i-Tech Support

i-Tech Support is an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner with a 100% success rate in Acumatica Cloud ERP implementations, supporting growing organizations across a range of industries. The company is known for delivering successful ERP projects through a disciplined, collaborative approach that helps clients achieve long-term operational and financial outcomes. From discovery and data migration through go-live and ongoing optimization, i-Tech Support provides hands-on ERP expertise paired with strategic guidance to ensure a smooth transition to Acumatica's modern cloud platform. In addition to ERP services, i-Tech Support offers Managed IT Services, helping organizations build secure, reliable, and optimized technology environments. By combining ERP expertise with comprehensive IT support, i-Tech serves as a trusted technology partner for businesses focused on scalable growth.

Media Contact

Koemi Valencia, ConverSight, 1 7735698969, [email protected], https://conversight.ai/

SOURCE ConverSight