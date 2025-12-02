i2k Connect Celebrates 10 Years of Success and Announces Key Leadership Transitions

"As we celebrate 10 years at i2k Connect, I want to thank each of you for your dedication and contributions. Together, we've built a strong foundation and achieved remarkable milestones. Looking ahead, our next chapter focuses on growth, innovation, and continued success," said Reid Smith. Post this

To support this vision, the following leadership updates will take effect:

Reid Smith will transition to the role of Executive Chair, providing strategic guidance and oversight to ensure long-term success.

John Boden will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer and Treasurer, bringing his expertise and vision to lead i2k Connect into the future.

Becky Gunderson will be retiring at the end of the year from her operational role and continue to serve as a Board Member, ensuring continuity and governance support.

Cynthia Alsup will join i2k Connect as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, driving sales and market strategy initiatives.

"These changes reflect our commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional solutions to our clients," Smith added. "The next decade will be even more exciting as we expand our reach and impact."

About i2k Connect Inc.

i2k Connect is a leading Agentic AI software platform company specializing in advanced knowledge management and intelligent automation solutions. For over a decade, i2k Connect has empowered organizations to transform unstructured information into actionable insights, improving efficiency, collaboration, and decision-making. With a commitment to innovation and customer success, i2k Connect continues to innovate cutting-edge technology that drives growth and competitive advantage across industries.

For more information about i2k Connect and its leadership team, visit https://i2kconnect.com

