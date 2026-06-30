Homeowners searching for the best internet provider for gaming, streaming and seamless smart home performance can look to i3 Broadband. The provider recently connected its 100,000th customer, thanks to its true fiber-to-the-home network.

EAST PEORIA, Ill., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- i3 Broadband has reinforced its standing as a leading internet provider for gaming, streaming and smart home devices. The Illinois-based fiber provider reached its 100,000th customer milestone by offering the symmetrical speeds and low latency that cable and fixed wireless alternatives cannot match.

How Does Fiber Internet Improve Gaming and Streaming Performance?

True fiber internet solves the performance gaps that frustrate households by physically connecting to the home. Unlike cable, which hands off connectivity to copper wire at the curb, true fiber runs all the way into the home, delivering the low latency and fast upload speeds that internet for gaming depends on.

That same direct connection makes internet for streaming significantly more dependable. High-definition and 4K content loads cleanly across all active devices without buffering. At the same time, the network responsiveness that smart home devices require for security monitoring and home automation also holds steady regardless of how many users are online.

What Makes i3 Broadband the Right Choice Among Internet Providers?

The company's gigabit-speed fiber internet service distinguishes it from providers that market themselves as "fiber-powered" or "fiber-based" while relying on cable for the final stretch to the customer's door. As a true fiber to the home (FTTH) provider, i3 Broadband does not experience the speed inconsistencies that arise when cable and copper infrastructure intersect at the point of entry.

Steve Gorman, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of i3 Broadband, points to the company's milestone as a reflection of its long-term approach to building reliable infrastructure.

"As we grow, we remain committed to providing the absolute best experience for our customers. By prioritizing industry-leading fiber technology, transparent pricing, and fiber's overall reliability, we are building the infrastructure necessary for our communities to thrive," says Gorman.

Households that choose i3 Broadband gain access to a network built with demanding users in mind and gain the following benefits:

Symmetrical download and upload speeds for lag-free gaming and fast data transfers

Unlimited data with no usage caps or overage fees

No long-term contracts, with free installation and free tech visits included

Up to $300 in contract buyout credit for customers switching from a competing provider

A+ Better Business Bureau rating and a 100% U.S.-based support team

About i3 Broadband

i3 Broadband is the leading 100% FTTH operator based in Illinois, providing ultra-fast broadband services to residential and commercial customers throughout Illinois, Missouri and Rhode Island. With a no-risk trial guarantee, i3 Broadband is committed to transparent pricing and community-centered service.

Media Contact

Steve Gorman, i3 Broadband, 1 (877) 976-0711, [email protected], https://www.i3broadband.com/

SOURCE i3 Broadband