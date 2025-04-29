i3 LLC, Announces Its Selection As The Awardee For The FBI ITSSS-2 SCOR 4 Call Order Contract.

The objective of this contract is to provide timely and expert support in managing telecommunication, voice, and data plans and the distribution of enterprise mobile devices under those plans.

FAIRFAX, Va., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- i3 LLC, an innovative provider of sophisticated IT services, is proud to announce its selection as the awardee for the FBI ITSSS-2 SCOR 4 Call Order contract. This five-year contract reflects i3's continuing commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to the FBI and the CISS, which equips FBI personnel with enterprise mobile devices and classified and unclassified telecommunication services.

"We are honored that the FBI has selected i3 for this important program. We look forward to continuing our long partnership with the FBI and supporting CISS' requirements to enable essential telecommunications services while controlling costs and managing mobile device assets," said i3 CEO, Nick Nguyen. "Our team will serve as a strategic partner to CISS with full commitment to the CISS and law enforcement mission."

About i3, LLC:

Founded in 2014 by former FBI executive Nick Nguyen, i3 LLC is a purpose-driven SBA-certified 8(a) small business built on integrity, innovation, and impact. With deep roots in law enforcement and national security, i3 delivers forward-leaning solutions across data and AI, cloud engineering, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and software development. Known for exceeding expectations and doing the right thing, i3 is proud to be a trusted partner to the FBI and other federal agencies safeguarding the nation.

